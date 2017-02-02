Yaya Toure returns to Manchester City´s Champions League squad

Manchester City have included Yaya Toure in their squad for the Champions League knockout stages, while new signing Gabriel Jesus has also been named.

Toure was left out of City's squad for the group stages, sparking a war of words between manager Pep Guardiola and the midfielder's agent Dimitri Seluk.

That led to Toure being exiled from City's squad with Guardiola demanding an apology.

However, Guardiola eventually brought Toure back into the fold after he apologised in November.

Toure has since re-established himself as an important member of the first team at the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola hinted last month that he would be brought back in the City's European squad.

And he has now taken Ilkay Gundogan's place, with the Germany international still recovering from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Jesus, meanwhile, has replaced Kelechi Iheanacho in the European squad, although the Nigeria international remains eligible for selection as he meets the requirements to be named on UEFA's 'List B'.

Manchester City meet Monaco in the round of 16, with the first leg scheduled for February 21 at the Etihad.