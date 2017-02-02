Wenger reveals Arsenal are tracking ´Henry-like´ Mbappe

Arsene Wenger is keeping a close on Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe and has compared the attacker to Thierry Henry.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Europe, becoming Monaco's youngest debutant and goalscorer in 2015-16, erasing Henry's name from the record books on both occasions.

Mbappe has built on those performances this campaign and his good run of form has not gone unnoticed by Arsenal and Wenger.

"Mbappe is like Henry, maybe not exactly, but it is true that he has similar qualities. The talent and potential is similar," Wenger told beIN Sports.

"It now depends on whether he has the same desire, intelligence and motivation that Thierry had. The next two or three years will tell us that. But the first signs are very promising.

"Yes, of course we are following him. We know him very well.

"He is a guy who is electric, like Thierry was. He can dribble and go past people and is efficient. He could be another Henry.

"He is developing well. I think he extended his contract with Monaco last season, so Monaco will decide his future."

Mbappe has netted seven goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this term.