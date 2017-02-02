Watch angry Mourinho storm out of interview

Clearly agitated by Manchester United's goalless draw against lowly Hull City, Jose Mourinho did not take too kindly to a question from a reporter as he stormed out of a television interview.

United failed to take advantage of the Premier League's top four all dropping points after they slumped to a third consecutive league stalemate at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic's heroics denied United, who should have scored via Paul Pogba in the first half and substitute Juan Mata late in the second half.

While United were unable to make the most of their opportunities, Mourinho was unimpressed with Hull's tactics and a question from the BBC post-match.

Asked "what particularly do you think the referee should have pulled them up on?", Mourinho replied: "Well if you don't know football, you shouldn't have a microphone in your hand" before cutting the interview short.

Ouch. Jose Mourinho is not a happy man... pic.twitter.com/66A8NHlfTB — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 1, 2017

The midweek draw left United in sixth position, four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool after 23 games.

Mourinho's men have the chance to bounce back at struggling champions Leicester City on Sunday.