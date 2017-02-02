The Football Association has rejected an appeal from Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna against his £40,000 fine for a social media post that was found to be in breach of the governing body's rules.
Sagna appeared to question the impartiality of referee Lee Mason on his personal Instagram account in the aftermath of City's 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley on January 2.
Pep Guardiola's side were forced to play for an hour with 10 men after Fernandinho was sent off for a rash lunge on Johann Gudmundsson.
That decision and others appeared to rile the right-back, who wrote: "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team #together #mancity #youfreetothinkwhateveryouwant."
The France international later amended the post to remove "10 against 12" but the FA decided he had fallen foul of its rules on media comments.
An FA statement issued on Thursday read: "Bacary Sagna's appeal against his £40,000 fine for breaching FA rules on media comments has been unsuccessful.
"The player, who was also warned as to his future conduct, contested the sanction set down by an independent regulatory commission after it heard he admitted making a comment which questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to rule E3 (1).
"However, an appeal board dismissed this appeal and the original sanction remains in place."
Sagna has made 17 appearances in all competitions for City this season and completed 90 minutes in Wednesday's 4-0 Premier League victory at West Ham.
|City speedsters keeping De Bruyne on his toes
|Cameroon 2 Ghana 0: Late double sends Broos´ boys into the final
|Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona
|Marseille to play Monaco in Coupe de France
|A title clinching double and Moscow shoot-out woe - The highs and lows of Frank Lampard´s career
|Swansea made Lampard offer before retirement
|Sagna´s appeal against FA fine rejected
|Calhanoglu banned for rest of the season
|Mourinho rewards Tuanzebe with new Manchester United deal
|Premier League done if Arsenal lose to Chelsea - ex-Gunner Robert Pires puts title on the line
|Totti branded ´Pinocchio´ amid Roma penalty storm
|Modric and Marcelo resume squad training
|Antonelli adds to AC Milan injury woes
|Lampard is Chelsea´s greatest ever - Terry
|Wenger reveals Arsenal are tracking ´Henry-like´ Mbappe
|Southampton captain Van Dijk out of EFL Cup final
|More knee injury heartache for Bournemouth striker Wilson
|Liverpool´s problem is that other teams do not sleep - Klopp
|Costa rues Ribery injury
|Lampard retires - and Carragher finally admits his grudging respect
|Maybe I got lucky: Klopp responds to Mourinho jibe
|Higuain: Juventus like Real Madrid, but without the whistling fans
|Lichtsteiner signs Juventus renewal
|Lampard announces his retirement
|Muller: I need my team-mates to shine
|Yaya Toure returns to Manchester City´s Champions League squad
|Emotional Mourinho tells journalists to ´tell the truth´ over officials treatment
|Guardiola: Jesus like a watermelon
|Dortmund unhappy with Aubameyang over exit comments
|We see best of Messi in big games - Luis Enrique
|Sainsbury shocked by Inter switch
|Lippi not surprised by Allegri interest amid Premier League rumours
|´You get more back from Totti than the bank´ - Spalletti revels in Coppa Italia thriller
|Schuster: Real Madrid perfect for Aubameyang
|Cuper relieved as Egypt reach AFCON final
|Emery: We need all our players at PSG
|Mixed feelings for Luis Enrique after Barca win
|Guardiola: Premier League title is Chelsea´s to lose
|Watch angry Mourinho storm out of interview
|Monaco survive huge scare to win nine-goal Coupe de France thriller
|´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
|´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
|Simeone frustrated by Ateltico´s first-half surrender
|Time to retire robot dance - Crouch relieved to score 100th Premier League goal
|Life at Man City going great for Jesus
|Newcastle miss chance to go top, Leeds leave it late at Blackburn
|Suarez fires Barcelona warning despite first-leg win
|He is a fighter - Guardiola hails Jesus´ star turn
|Burkina Faso 1 Egypt 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Veteran El-Hadary the spot-kick king
|Manchester United 0 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men stutter to third successive draw
|Stoke City 1 Everton 1: Crouch reaches Premier League century in draw
|Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi and Suarez fire holders towards final
|Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Draxler´s dream start continues in easy cup win
|West Ham 0 Manchester City 4: Jesus stars as Guardiola´s men return to form
|Hernanes dropped from Juventus´ Champions League squad
|Crouch enters Premier League´s 100 club - and celebrates with the robot
|Zozulya leaves Rayo after fans call him Nazi
|Kane slams referee Lee Mason over ´dangerous´ Rodwell tackle
|Guardiola drops Bravo for West Ham clash
|Liverpool´s title hopes all but over, says Carragher
|Hazard names Man United as Chelsea´s main title rivals
|Brazil in ´sensational´ shape under Tite, says Costa
|Costa wants to emulate Ribery at Bayern Munich
|West Ham´s goal of the month was no contest – literally
|Cameroon v Ghana: Gyan wants an end to AFCON heartache
|Jesus does not care about strong defenders - Zabaleta
|Firmino banned from road after admitting drink-driving charge
|Adductor injury ends Bonaventura´s season
|Rhodes leaves Middlesbrough for Wednesday
|Hoeness unconcerned by Muller struggles
|Matic: Chelsea out to set record straight against Arsenal
|Anelka joins Roda JC in consultancy role
|Gabbiadini reveals Pelle´s role in Southampton switch
|Ivanovic ends nine-year Chelsea stay with Zenit switch
|Herrera admits Chelsea out of Manchester United´s reach
|Robben issues warning to Bayern as Arsenal tie looms
|All smiles for Gerrard as he begins new Liverpool role
|Dortmund laugh off Reus to Arsenal reports
|Kiyotake ends Sevilla nightmare with Cerezo return
|Premier League clubs record January profit despite continued big spending
|Klopp: I could never be friends with Diego Costa
|We are not completely stupid!: Wenger defends decision not to start Walcott
|Klopp plays down Mane knee injury
|Ronaldo hurt by Madrid boo-boys - Navas
|Mourinho missing Champions League as United boss reveals transfer plans
|Valencia sign Chile attacker Orellana
|Payet: I had unfinished business at Marseille
|Hogan makes Villa move
|Palace loan Liverpool outcast Sakho
|Drogba turns down Corinthians
|Hull complete Grosicki signing
|Transfer deadline day: Jese and Gabbiadini the headline movers
|Conte proud of Chelsea after Anfield draw
|Herrera to join Manchester City
|Chelsea draw shows we´re alive and kicking - Klopp
|Keeping Sigurdsson was crucial - Clement
|Middlesbrough capture Guedioura
|Bournemouth boss Howe bemoans difficult transfer window
|Payet makes Marseille return in extra-time win
|Inter in a good place despite Coppa Italia exit, says Icardi
|Heroic Watford stirred by FA Cup shock, says Mazzarri
|Krul makes AZ loan switch
|I´ve not even practiced free-kicks, admits David Luiz
|Ramsey calf strain adds to Wenger´s woes
|Handball to everyone watching on TV but not the ref - Ranieri unhappy with Mike Dean
|Frustrated Karanka concedes draw ´fair for everybody´
|Wijnaldum feels Liverpool deserved more against Chelsea
|N´Diaye swaps Villarreal for Hull
|N´Diaye swaps Villarreal for Hull
|Wague joins Leicester City on loan
|Derby move into play-off pack, Reading keep the pressure on
|Ajax sign Brazilian teenager Neres in €15m deal
|Ayew and Taylor trade places as Swansea and Villa do business
|Southampton sign Gabbiadini from Napoli
|Southampton sign Gabbiadini from Napoli
|Burnley 1 Leicester City 0: Super sub Vokes extends home winning streak
|Burkina Faso v Egypt: Undefeated records on the line in Libreville
|Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1: Klopp´s men make point but can´t dent Conte´s leaders
|Swansea City 2 Southampton 1: Sigurdsson the saviour as Swans make it two in a row
|Palace sign Milivojevic
|Inter 1 Lazio 2: Pioli dumped out by former club
|Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2: Dann and Benteke strike end Allardyce´s winless streak
|Arsenal 1 Watford 2: Hornets´ ex-Spurs contingent damage Gunners´ title bid
|Sunderland 0 Tottenham 0: Pochettino´s men fail to capitalise on superiority
|Middlesbrough 1 West Brom 1: Negredo earns point but winless run continues for Karanka´s men
|Alessandrini leaves Marseille for LA Galaxy
|Jese targeting Europe with Las Palmas
|I need to leave to reach a new level - Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exit
|Chicago´s Soldier Field to host 2017 MLS All-Star game
|Real Madrid scourge Shibasaki expecting success with Tenerife
|Transfer deadline day: Silva leaves Madrid, Ighalo embraces CSL adventure
|Lille respond to sexist banners with free entry for women
|Lille respond to sexist banners with free entry for women
|Ighalo leaves Watford for CSL´s Changchun Yatai
|Sutton sure of hosting Arsenal in FA Cup
|James, Pepe back in Real Madrid training
|Real Madrid´s Silva returns to Cruzeiro on long-term loan
|No problem between Simeone and Carrasco at Atletico
|Sirigu makes Osasuna loan switch
|Mason ´lucky to be alive´ after fracturing skull
|Augsburg bring in Lazio´s Leitner
|Balotelli can still become a great player - Tardelli
|Westwood seals Premier League return with Burnley move
|Bonucci mulled City, Barcelona switches before staying at Juventus
|Rose admits to Pochettino talks over transfer rumours
|Guardiola will get it right at Manchester City - Dante
|Ribery a Champions League doubt with hamstring injury
|Renato Sanches like Platini, says Ancelotti
|Italy great Tardelli: Arsenal would suit Allegri
|Emery not calling Jese a PSG failure
|Southampton bolster goalkeeping ranks with Hassen deal
|Inter sign Sainsbury from Jiangsu Suning
|Paredes ends Watford exile with Olympiacos switch
|Bailly ready for Manchester United comeback
|Luis Enrique: Barca can cope without Iniesta, Busquets
|Aguero available for City´s trip to West Ham
|Young staying at Manchester United, stresses Mourinho
|Luis Enrique predicts Champions League showdown with Atletico
|Matuidi has no regrets over failed Juventus move
|Transfer deadline day: Adebayor back in business, Ranocchia to the rescue
|Ranocchia answers Hull distress call
|Schmeichel claims City have ´no chance´ of top four
|Free agent Adebayor pens Basaksehir deal
|Bilic explains West Ham´s Hogan smackdown
|PSG send Jese on loan to Las Palmas
|Life goes on for West Ham after ´damage limitation´ Payet sale
|Rooney an all-time Manchester United great - Yorke
|El Ghazi leaves Ajax for Lille
|N´Zonzi signs Sevilla renewal to end Barcelona speculation
|Bayer Leverkusen complete Bailey deal
|Higuain: Juventus can take major step toward Scudetto against Inter
|Pato completes move to Tianjin Quanjian
|Draxler sure PSG move was the right one
|Klopp: Title chase not motivation for Liverpool
|Conte wants Chelsea to land ´hard hit´ to Liverpool chances
|Pochettino: Chelsea could become unstoppable
|Wenger pegs current Arsenal attack above the Invincibles
|Dybala´s Juventus contract announcement soon – Marotta
|Wolves secure club-record Costa signing, Akpom heads to Brighton