Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona

Ex-Brazil superstar Ronaldinho has become an ambassador at Barcelona.

LaLiga's champions announced on Thursday that the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner will serve as a representative at various events, functions and educational talks, along with becoming part of Barcelona's "Legends" project.

Ronaldinho will join a group of former Barca players who will take part in matches and hold clinics and training sessions around the world.

Additionally, the 36-year-old will play a role in Barcelona Foundation events related to the charity UNICEF, along with the Masia 360 project to assist in training duties.

Ronaldinho, who last weekend received a rapturous reception when he visited another of his old employers, Paris Saint-Germain, will take part in a signing ceremony for his ambassadorial agreement at Camp Nou on Friday.

He joined Barcelona in 2003 and scored 94 goals across 198 appearances during a five-year stay.

Last month, Ronaldinho's agent and brother Roberto de Assis suggested he was aiming for a return to professional football in 2017. He has not played competitively since leaving Fluminense in September 2015.