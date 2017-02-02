Monaco survive huge scare to win nine-goal Coupe de France thriller

Monaco survived a major scare to triumph 5-4 after extra-time of their Coupe de France clash against Chambly on Wednesday.
Leonardo Jardim's side appeared to have the match completely under control at Stade de Marais, having moved into a 3-0 lead in the first 48 minutes.
Guido Carrillo opened the scoring from close range before Thomas Lemar fired in a second 10 minutes before the break, and the visitors looked to have booked their place in the last 16 when 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe-Lottin headed in a third three minutes into the second half.
Anthony Soubervie snatched a lifeline for Chambly with a fine finish in the 57th minute and Gregory Gendrey gave the home fans further hope when his header made it 3-2 with nine minutes of normal time to play.
Andrea Raggi was sent off for a challenge on Clement Couturier and the third-tier side made their numerical advantage count in the third minute of injury time, with Soubervie beating Morgan De Sanctis to turn in a cross.
Yet just as Chambly began to believe in the most remarkable of upsets, Monaco restored their lead, Kevin N'Doram producing a slick finish six minutes into extra-time.
Kamil Glik converted from close range to make it 5-3, but there was still time for Chambly to threaten another comeback, with Romain Padovani drilling home from outside the area.
This time, however, Monaco held firm, ensuring their hopes of a Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France treble remain intact.
¡Come on AS MONACO! We are in our way to Coupe de France. Great game Chambly pic.twitter.com/KXHvHnbGgZ— Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) February 1, 2017
