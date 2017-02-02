Marseille to play Monaco in Coupe de France

Marseille will take on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco in the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

Monaco have been on fire under Leonardo Jardim this season, but will have to find a way past the 10-time winners at Stade Velodrome in the tie of the round.

Holders Paris Saint-Germain – winners in each of the last two years – are away to Ligue 2 team Chamois Niortais.

Aside from Marseille v Monaco, there was only one other all-Ligue 1 fixture drawn out of the hat, with Bordeaux to play at home against Lorient.

Du lourd en 8es de finale de la @coupedefrance face à l'@OM_Officiel ! pic.twitter.com/HOswtc96F7 — AS MONACO (@AS_Monaco) February 2, 2017

Two teams from the fourth tier made it to the last 16 and both were rewarded with home ties.

Bergerac take on top-flight side Lille, while EFC Frejus Saint-Raphael host second-tier Auxerre.

Matches will be played on February 28 and March 1.

Coupe de France last 16 draw:

EFC Frejus Saint-Raphael v Auxerre

Bergerac v Lille

US Quevilly-Rouen v Guingamp

Marseille v Monaco

Bordeaux v Lorient

CA Bastia v Angers

Chamois Niortais v PSG



US Avranches v Strasbourg