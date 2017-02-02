Life at Man City going great for Jesus

Gabriel Jesus says he is already adapting well to life at Manchester City and thanked his team-mates after starring in their 4-0 win at West Ham on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old became the first City player to score a goal and register an assist on his first Premier League start.

Jesus set up Kevin De Bruyne's opener and netted City's third by capping a slick team move, with David Silva also on target while Yaya Toure hit home from the penalty spot.

That gave Pep Guardiola's men an easy victory to move them level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool, their second emphatic win at London Stadium this year after a 5-0 FA Cup triumph in January.

Jesus, who signed for City from Palmeiras in August but only joined up with the club last month, was delighted to put in an all-round display and has relished his start to life at the Etihad Stadium.

"I am really happy," he told BT Sport.

"I was looking forward to scoring my first goal. I am used to scoring many, but I also like to assist and help the team out in other ways.

"If I'm in the starting line-up it is great and if not I'm going to try to help the team any way I can.

"The adaptation process is going great, my team-mates and the club are helping me so I can stay focused on the football which I really like."