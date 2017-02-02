Lichtsteiner signs Juventus renewal

Stephan Lichtsteiner has agreed a contract renewal with Juventus that will keep him at the club until June 2018.

The right-back's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but he has now opted to stay put for an additional year.

Lichtsteiner previously appeared to be on his way out of the Turin club after losing his starting berth to Dani Alves, but he has fought his way back into Massimiliano Allegri’s plans and has now been rewarded with a new contract.

The 33-year-old joined Juventus from Lazio in June 2011 and has since made 161 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady, scoring 13 goals in the process.

The Switzerland international is one of only six players to have played a part in each of Juventus’ five consecutive Serie A titles.