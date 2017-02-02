Lampard retires - and Carragher finally admits his grudging respect

Frank Lampard announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday, bringing an end to an illustrious career spanning 21 years.

The former England, West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City and New York City midfielder is best remembered for his 13 years at Stamford Bridge, during which time he won 11 major honours.

Lampard's club-record tally of 211 goals helped Chelsea to three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League and six domestic cup triumphs.

He won 106 caps for his country, and Thursday's announcement prompted former team-mates and rivals alike to pay tribute - with Liverpool's Jamie Carragher even having a few nice words to say about his old adversary.

After all those Chelsea battles & Frank Lampard now retiring, I can finally admit the respect I had for him & that he was a great player! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 2, 2017

24 - Frank Lampard assisted @didierdrogba for 24 @premierleague goals, a record for one player to another. Vision. pic.twitter.com/t58Yk2FJZC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2017

I played with @franklampard No more words needed... A photo posted by Eidur Gudjohnsen (@eidurgudjohnsen) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:49am PST

Huge congratulations on retirement Frank Lampard. One of the hardest working players that talked the talk and walked the walk — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) February 2, 2017

Good luck, thanks for the memories and all the best for the next chapter of your career, Frank Lampard! #mcfc pic.twitter.com/qzsusKvEdI — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 2, 2017

Congratulations to @franklampard incredible player , incredible career . Good luck for your future mate . A photo posted by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:57am PST

Captain in back-to-back #UCL & #UEL final wins with Chelsea, Frank Lampard retires from football.



UEFA club appearances 132

Goals 29 pic.twitter.com/bL7SPA8K0x — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 2, 2017

Football is filled not only with rivalries, but also with indelible memories. Thanks, Frank Lampard, for your contributions to the game! pic.twitter.com/r64JyTgvPM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2017

Gd luck to Lamps on his next chapter... one of the @premierleague greats... pleasure to play with & against! Facebook Live Tribute 2moro! pic.twitter.com/9dVGjPyZaN — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 2, 2017

Legend

Congratulations to Frank Lampard on an incredible career!

He's announced his retirement from playing, aged 38 pic.twitter.com/zzE0sFIctU — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 2, 2017