Lampard is Chelsea´s greatest ever - Terry

John Terry has hailed Frank Lampard as Chelsea's greatest ever player following the midfielder's decision to hang up his boots.

After coming through West Ham's famed youth academy, Lampard enjoyed a trophy-laden 13-year spell at Stamford Bridge, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, four FA Cups and the League Cup twice, becoming the club's all-time record goalscorer in the process.

The 38-year-old also enjoyed spells with Manchester City and New York City in the latter stages of his career, but Terry will forever remember him for their time together at Chelsea.

"Frank Lampard has announced his retirement from football. The greatest player in the history of our great football club Chelsea," Terry wrote on Instagram.

"It was an absolute pleasure playing with you mate and seeing first hand the dedication and hard work you put in, on and off the pitch, the best trainer by a million miles every single day, inspiring me and everyone at the club.

"I miss you next to me in the dressing room and miss you grabbing a bag of balls after training when everyone went inside. You stayed out working on your finishing, 20 goals a year was not good enough for you, every year you wanted 25, 30 goals, I love that about you I will miss you getting four cones and doing sprints after training, setting the example for the kids in the academy.

"All the great memories together winning trophy after trophy, year after year. I will never forget, you have won everything and should be extremely proud. It has been my pleasure and honour to play and experience all those great moments with you, 648 appearances (we nearly caught Peter Bonetti and Ron Harris) and 211 goals, an unbelievable achievement.

"A gentleman both on and off the pitch, leader in the dressing room and if I could choose one person next to me in the trenches it would be you. A great dad to your two beautiful girls and I am proud to call you my mate.

"Good luck for the future, whatever you choose to do will be a huge success. Love Ya Lampsy.

"Legend, hero, inspiration and the best ever."