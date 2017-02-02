It´s a dream to reach the final - Broos champions ´exemplary´ Cameroon

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos believes there is no question his "exemplary" players deserved to reach the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final after beating Ghana 2-0.

The Indomitable Lions went into Thursday's match as the underdogs and were expected to replicate the pragmatic approach on display in their quarter-final penalty shoot-out win over Senegal.

But they came out with great purpose right from the start in Franceville and, although Ghana improved and had the better of things in the second period, Cameroon deserved the win, which was secured by goals from Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog in the final 18 minutes.

"It's a dream for us to go to the final," Broos told reporters. "I am very happy, especially for the team.

"It is an exemplary group on and off the field and they deserve to be in the final.

"Look what they [Ghana] did in the recent tournaments [reaching six successive AFCON semi-finals]. But since the beginning of this tournament we have shown that we play to advance in every game."

Cameroon will face Egypt in Libreville on Sunday, with Broos' men looking to avenge their nation's defeat when the two teams met in the 2008 final.