Related

Article

Higuain: Juventus like Real Madrid, but without the whistling fans

2 February 2017 12:27

Gonzalo Higuain feels Juventus are very similar to Real Madrid when it comes to their winning mentality, but he is not impressed with the critical attitude of fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Higuain scored 122 times for Madrid between 2007 and 2013, but he was regularly criticised for his profligacy in front of goal.

He eventually left the Bernabeu for Napoli in July 2013, where he would instantly become a key figure, earning himself a move to Juventus ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

"Juventus are very much like Real Madrid, they prepare you to win," Higuain told Onda Cero.

"But the fans at Juventus are not as demanding as those at Madrid.

"It is not part of Juve fans' culture to whistle their own players."

Nevertheless, Higuain has fond memories of his time in Spanish capital as well as his spell with Napoli.

"I am very grateful to both Napoli and Madrid," he added.

"You change clubs in an attempt to learn new things. The important thing is to have a desire to improve."

Sponsored links

Thursday 2 February

22:17 City speedsters keeping De Bruyne on his toes
22:04 Cameroon 2 Ghana 0: Late double sends Broos´ boys into the final
21:16 Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona
20:16 Marseille to play Monaco in Coupe de France
20:00 A title clinching double and Moscow shoot-out woe - The highs and lows of Frank Lampard´s career
19:13 Swansea made Lampard offer before retirement
18:39 Sagna´s appeal against FA fine rejected
17:58 Calhanoglu banned for rest of the season
17:49 Mourinho rewards Tuanzebe with new Manchester United deal
17:40 Premier League done if Arsenal lose to Chelsea - ex-Gunner Robert Pires puts title on the line
17:39 Totti branded ´Pinocchio´ amid Roma penalty storm
17:04 Modric and Marcelo resume squad training
16:54 Antonelli adds to AC Milan injury woes
16:29 Lampard is Chelsea´s greatest ever - Terry
15:56 Wenger reveals Arsenal are tracking ´Henry-like´ Mbappe
15:54 Southampton captain Van Dijk out of EFL Cup final
14:52 More knee injury heartache for Bournemouth striker Wilson
14:36 Liverpool´s problem is that other teams do not sleep - Klopp
14:26 Costa rues Ribery injury
14:21 Lampard retires - and Carragher finally admits his grudging respect
13:55 Maybe I got lucky: Klopp responds to Mourinho jibe
12:27 Higuain: Juventus like Real Madrid, but without the whistling fans
12:18 Lichtsteiner signs Juventus renewal
12:12 Lampard announces his retirement
11:17 Muller: I need my team-mates to shine
10:13 Yaya Toure returns to Manchester City´s Champions League squad
09:54 Emotional Mourinho tells journalists to ´tell the truth´ over officials treatment
09:13 Guardiola: Jesus like a watermelon
09:01 Dortmund unhappy with Aubameyang over exit comments
08:18 We see best of Messi in big games - Luis Enrique
05:27 Sainsbury shocked by Inter switch
05:03 Lippi not surprised by Allegri interest amid Premier League rumours
04:45 ´You get more back from Totti than the bank´ - Spalletti revels in Coppa Italia thriller
03:02 Schuster: Real Madrid perfect for Aubameyang
02:16 Cuper relieved as Egypt reach AFCON final
02:13 Emery: We need all our players at PSG
01:33 Mixed feelings for Luis Enrique after Barca win
01:11 Guardiola: Premier League title is Chelsea´s to lose
00:44 Watch angry Mourinho storm out of interview
00:43 Monaco survive huge scare to win nine-goal Coupe de France thriller
00:35 ´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
00:35 ´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
00:24 Simeone frustrated by Ateltico´s first-half surrender
00:16 Time to retire robot dance - Crouch relieved to score 100th Premier League goal
00:08 Life at Man City going great for Jesus

Wednesday 1 February

23:55 Newcastle miss chance to go top, Leeds leave it late at Blackburn
23:38 Suarez fires Barcelona warning despite first-leg win
23:35 He is a fighter - Guardiola hails Jesus´ star turn
23:06 Burkina Faso 1 Egypt 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Veteran El-Hadary the spot-kick king
23:04 Manchester United 0 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men stutter to third successive draw
23:02 Stoke City 1 Everton 1: Crouch reaches Premier League century in draw
22:54 Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi and Suarez fire holders towards final
22:52 Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Draxler´s dream start continues in easy cup win
22:39 West Ham 0 Manchester City 4: Jesus stars as Guardiola´s men return to form
22:22 Hernanes dropped from Juventus´ Champions League squad
21:32 Crouch enters Premier League´s 100 club - and celebrates with the robot
20:58 Zozulya leaves Rayo after fans call him Nazi
20:46 Kane slams referee Lee Mason over ´dangerous´ Rodwell tackle
20:20 Guardiola drops Bravo for West Ham clash
20:04 Liverpool´s title hopes all but over, says Carragher
19:58 Hazard names Man United as Chelsea´s main title rivals
18:51 Brazil in ´sensational´ shape under Tite, says Costa
18:02 Costa wants to emulate Ribery at Bayern Munich
17:44 West Ham´s goal of the month was no contest – literally
17:36 Cameroon v Ghana: Gyan wants an end to AFCON heartache
16:42 Jesus does not care about strong defenders - Zabaleta
16:35 Firmino banned from road after admitting drink-driving charge
16:00 Adductor injury ends Bonaventura´s season
15:41 Rhodes leaves Middlesbrough for Wednesday
15:04 Hoeness unconcerned by Muller struggles
14:19 Matic: Chelsea out to set record straight against Arsenal
13:56 Anelka joins Roda JC in consultancy role
13:29 Gabbiadini reveals Pelle´s role in Southampton switch
13:29 Ivanovic ends nine-year Chelsea stay with Zenit switch
13:01 Herrera admits Chelsea out of Manchester United´s reach
12:19 Robben issues warning to Bayern as Arsenal tie looms
11:59 All smiles for Gerrard as he begins new Liverpool role
11:49 Dortmund laugh off Reus to Arsenal reports
11:48 Kiyotake ends Sevilla nightmare with Cerezo return
10:54 Premier League clubs record January profit despite continued big spending
09:38 Klopp: I could never be friends with Diego Costa
08:57 We are not completely stupid!: Wenger defends decision not to start Walcott
06:36 Klopp plays down Mane knee injury
05:45 Ronaldo hurt by Madrid boo-boys - Navas
05:28 Mourinho missing Champions League as United boss reveals transfer plans
04:12 Valencia sign Chile attacker Orellana
03:24 Payet: I had unfinished business at Marseille
03:03 Hogan makes Villa move
02:11 Palace loan Liverpool outcast Sakho
02:10 Drogba turns down Corinthians
02:09 Hull complete Grosicki signing
01:41 Transfer deadline day: Jese and Gabbiadini the headline movers
01:25 Conte proud of Chelsea after Anfield draw
01:17 Herrera to join Manchester City
00:35 Chelsea draw shows we´re alive and kicking - Klopp
00:32 Keeping Sigurdsson was crucial - Clement
00:30 Middlesbrough capture Guedioura
00:24 Bournemouth boss Howe bemoans difficult transfer window
00:22 Payet makes Marseille return in extra-time win
00:19 Inter in a good place despite Coppa Italia exit, says Icardi
00:09 Heroic Watford stirred by FA Cup shock, says Mazzarri
00:05 Krul makes AZ loan switch
00:00 I´ve not even practiced free-kicks, admits David Luiz

Tuesday 31 January

23:57 Ramsey calf strain adds to Wenger´s woes
23:57 Handball to everyone watching on TV but not the ref - Ranieri unhappy with Mike Dean
23:55 Frustrated Karanka concedes draw ´fair for everybody´
23:51 Wijnaldum feels Liverpool deserved more against Chelsea
23:46 N´Diaye swaps Villarreal for Hull
23:46 N´Diaye swaps Villarreal for Hull
23:46 Wague joins Leicester City on loan
23:39 Derby move into play-off pack, Reading keep the pressure on
23:37 Ajax sign Brazilian teenager Neres in €15m deal
23:17 Ayew and Taylor trade places as Swansea and Villa do business
23:04 Southampton sign Gabbiadini from Napoli
23:04 Southampton sign Gabbiadini from Napoli
22:57 Burnley 1 Leicester City 0: Super sub Vokes extends home winning streak
22:55 Burkina Faso v Egypt: Undefeated records on the line in Libreville
22:54 Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1: Klopp´s men make point but can´t dent Conte´s leaders
22:53 Swansea City 2 Southampton 1: Sigurdsson the saviour as Swans make it two in a row
22:53 Palace sign Milivojevic
22:51 Inter 1 Lazio 2: Pioli dumped out by former club
22:43 Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2: Dann and Benteke strike end Allardyce´s winless streak
22:42 Arsenal 1 Watford 2: Hornets´ ex-Spurs contingent damage Gunners´ title bid
22:42 Sunderland 0 Tottenham 0: Pochettino´s men fail to capitalise on superiority
22:39 Middlesbrough 1 West Brom 1: Negredo earns point but winless run continues for Karanka´s men
22:25 Alessandrini leaves Marseille for LA Galaxy
22:19 Jese targeting Europe with Las Palmas
22:16 I need to leave to reach a new level - Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exit
21:17 Chicago´s Soldier Field to host 2017 MLS All-Star game
21:11 Real Madrid scourge Shibasaki expecting success with Tenerife
21:07 Transfer deadline day: Silva leaves Madrid, Ighalo embraces CSL adventure
20:59 Lille respond to sexist banners with free entry for women
20:59 Lille respond to sexist banners with free entry for women
20:23 Ighalo leaves Watford for CSL´s Changchun Yatai
20:20 Sutton sure of hosting Arsenal in FA Cup
19:52 James, Pepe back in Real Madrid training
19:41 Real Madrid´s Silva returns to Cruzeiro on long-term loan
19:40 No problem between Simeone and Carrasco at Atletico
19:27 Sirigu makes Osasuna loan switch
19:18 Mason ´lucky to be alive´ after fracturing skull
18:35 Augsburg bring in Lazio´s Leitner
18:27 Balotelli can still become a great player - Tardelli
18:24 Westwood seals Premier League return with Burnley move
18:03 Bonucci mulled City, Barcelona switches before staying at Juventus
17:45 Rose admits to Pochettino talks over transfer rumours
17:33 Guardiola will get it right at Manchester City - Dante
17:27 Ribery a Champions League doubt with hamstring injury
17:24 Renato Sanches like Platini, says Ancelotti
17:23 Italy great Tardelli: Arsenal would suit Allegri
17:19 Emery not calling Jese a PSG failure
17:02 Southampton bolster goalkeeping ranks with Hassen deal
16:53 Inter sign Sainsbury from Jiangsu Suning
16:46 Paredes ends Watford exile with Olympiacos switch
16:15 Bailly ready for Manchester United comeback
15:45 Luis Enrique: Barca can cope without Iniesta, Busquets
15:44 Aguero available for City´s trip to West Ham
15:31 Young staying at Manchester United, stresses Mourinho
15:18 Luis Enrique predicts Champions League showdown with Atletico
13:56 Matuidi has no regrets over failed Juventus move
13:45 Transfer deadline day: Adebayor back in business, Ranocchia to the rescue
12:57 Ranocchia answers Hull distress call
12:51 Schmeichel claims City have ´no chance´ of top four
12:26 Free agent Adebayor pens Basaksehir deal
12:13 Bilic explains West Ham´s Hogan smackdown
11:38 PSG send Jese on loan to Las Palmas
11:26 Life goes on for West Ham after ´damage limitation´ Payet sale
11:02 Rooney an all-time Manchester United great - Yorke
10:38 El Ghazi leaves Ajax for Lille
09:52 N´Zonzi signs Sevilla renewal to end Barcelona speculation
09:30 Bayer Leverkusen complete Bailey deal
09:09 Higuain: Juventus can take major step toward Scudetto against Inter
04:48 Pato completes move to Tianjin Quanjian
03:29 Draxler sure PSG move was the right one
02:12 Klopp: Title chase not motivation for Liverpool
01:23 Conte wants Chelsea to land ´hard hit´ to Liverpool chances
00:40 Pochettino: Chelsea could become unstoppable
00:38 Wenger pegs current Arsenal attack above the Invincibles
00:29 Dybala´s Juventus contract announcement soon – Marotta
00:04 Wolves secure club-record Costa signing, Akpom heads to Brighton

Facebook