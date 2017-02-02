Dortmund unhappy with Aubameyang over exit comments

Borussia Dortmund have urged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to keep his counsel over his future plans after he hinted he could depart the club at the end of the season.

The Gabon striker suggested earlier this week that he may have to leave Signal Iduna Park to progress his career and speculation continues to link LaLiga giants Real Madrid with a big-money move.

Aubameyang's comments have not gone down well with BVB's hierarchy and sporting director Michael Zorc advised the prolific forward to stop giving interviews and focus on Dortmund's bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

"We have had a brief meeting with Aubameyang and have advised him to give fewer interviews about his plans for the summer and focus more on the race for Champions League qualification," Zorc told Westdeutschen Allgemeinen.

"We have a great relationship with him, but we had to do something to show our focus is on the sporting aspect of the game."

Aubameyang has scored 16 goals in as many Bundesliga appearances for a Dortmund side that sits fourth in the table, one point adrift of third-place Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund host RB Leipzig, who are in second, on Saturday.