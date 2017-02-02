Antonelli adds to AC Milan injury woes

AC Milan's injury crisis has worsened after Luca Antonelli was ruled out for at least two weeks with a calf injury.

Antonelli suffered the problem in training on Wednesday and will subsequently miss the upcoming Serie A games against Sampdoria, Bologna and Lazio, at which point his fitness will be re-assessed.

Milan are already without full-backs Mattia De Sciglio and Davide Calabria.

"AC Milan announces that in Wednesday's training Luca Antonelli suffered a soleus muscle injury in his left leg," read the club's statement on Thursday.

"The player will be re-examined in two weeks."

Vincenzo Montella's only fit left-back is now Leonel Vangioni, who is yet to start a match for the club since signing from River Plate.

Key playmaker Giacomo Bonaventura was ruled out for the season earlier this week.

The injury woes come at a bad time for Milan, who have lost their last three matches in all competitions, crashing out of the Coppa Italia and dropping to seventh in the league.

Milan have been linked with a move for free agent Martin Caceres to improve their defensive options.