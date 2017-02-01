West Ham´s goal of the month was no contest – literally

Andy Carroll's stunning bicycle kick against Crystal Palace was so brilliant that West Ham's goal of the month competition for January was no contest – literally.

The London club cancelled the vote by cutting the number of contenders to a solitary entry, with Carroll's spectacular goal the only one to make the cut.

A highlights reel posted on the Hammers' Twitter account showed Carroll's acrobatic effort and then announced the competition had been aborted.

Which is your January Goal of the Month??



#COYI pic.twitter.com/HpZgb3xlIv — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 1, 2017

Carroll's strike, the second goal in a 3-0 home win over the Eagles on January 14, was so good the club have used an image of it for a mural outside London Stadium, replacing one of Dimitri Payet following the France international's acrimonious return to Marseille.

Slaven Bilic's side host Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday, when Carroll will hope to add to his five top-flight goals this season.