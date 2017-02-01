Transfer deadline day: Jese and Gabbiadini the headline movers

It is time to put those fax machines away until June – the transfer window has closed.

There were plenty of moves across Europe, with Jese Rodriguez's loan to Las Palmas from Paris Saint-Germain and Manolo Gabbiadini swapping Napoli for Southampton in a deal believed to be worth an initial £15million among the highlights.

Manchester City added to their ranks of promising youth prospects with Atletico Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera, while Ajax splashed an initial €12m on promising Brazil Under-20 winger David Neres.

Ake not among Premier League movers

A surprise late story emerged when Bournemouth reportedly lodged an £18m bid for Nathan Ake, who Chelsea recalled from his loan spell at the Vitality Stadium earlier this month.

There were still plenty of moves that did go ahead in the Premier League. Odion Ighalo departed Watford for Changchun Yatai in a deal said to be worth £20m, Andrea Ranocchia joined Hull City - who also signed Kamil Grosicki from Rennes - on loan, Burnley snapped up Ashley Westwood and Robbie Brady, while Crystal Palace swooped for Luka Milivojevic.

More than a Lille bit of business

A Coupe de France match against Nantes did not detract Lille's focus on making full use of the final day of the transfer window.

The French side brought in no fewer than seven players; Anwar El Ghazi (Ajax), Junior Alonso (Cerro Porteno), Fares Bahlouli (Monaco), Agim Zeka (Skenderbeu), Gabriel (Avai), Xeka (Braga) and Ricardo Kishna (Lazio).

Lille also let Mounir Obbadi go to Nice, Ryan Mendes to Kayserispor, Lebo Mothiba to Valenciennes and mutually terminated Morgan Amalfitano's contract.

Oh, and they still beat Nantes 1-0.

A quiet day for LaLiga and Bundesliga giants

There were no major deals made by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Real sent Lucas Silva back to Cruzeiro on loan until June 2018, while Barca signed Uruguay Under-20 international Sebastian Bueno from Penarol for their Juvenil A side and Nigerian Ezekiel Bassey for the B team.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund kept things quiet, too, with Leon Bailey's switch to Bayer Leverkusen and Robin Quaison agreeing to join Mainz among the biggest stories in Germany.

The late, late show

The window may be shut but there is still scope for some deals to be finalised, paperwork permitting.

Palace fans faced an anxious wait before Mamadou Sakho's loan move from Liverpool was confirmed after midnight, while Branislav Ivanovic is said to be on the brink of leaving Chelsea for Zenit, but the Russian team still have plenty of time to run before their deadline arrives.

Selected done deals

Jordi Gomez - Wigan to Rayo Vallecano - Loan

Emmanuel Adebayor - Unattached to Istanbul Basaksehir - Free

Jose Rodriguez - Mainz to Malaga - Loan

Demba Ba - Shanghai Shenhua to Besiktas - Loan

Ross McCormack - Aston Villa to Nottingham Forest - Loan

Salvatore Sirigu - PSG to Osasuna - Loan

Mouez Hassen - Nice to Southampton - Loan

Molla Wague - Udinese to Leicester City - Loan

Moritz Leitner - Lazio to Augsburg - Undisclosed

Scott Hogan - Brentford to Aston Villa - Undisclosed

Romain Alessandrini - Marseille to LA Galaxy - Undisclosed

Jordan Ayew - Aston Villa to Swansea City - Undisclosed fee and Neil Taylor

Hamit Altintop - Unattached to Darmstadt - Free

Modou Barrow - Swansea City to Leeds United - Loan

Gabriel Obertan - Unattached to Wigan Athletic - Free

Ravel Morrison - Lazio to QPR - Loan

Marius Wolf - Hannover to Eintracht Frankfurt - Loan

Adlene Guedioura - Watford to Middlesbrough - Undisclosed



Fabian Orellana - Celta to Valencia - Loan with option to buy