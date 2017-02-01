Robben issues warning to Bayern as Arsenal tie looms

Arjen Robben has warned his Bayern Munich team-mates they will have to step up their game if they are to beat Arsenal in the Champions League.

The reigning Bundesliga champions beat Freiburg and Werder Bremen in their first two games after the mid-season break, but were far from convincing in those performances.

Netherlands winger Robber has acknowledged that Bayern must do better if they are to beat Arsenal in the last 16 and is confident the team can hit top stride before the tie.

"I think it is going to be very tough," Robben told TZ.

"It will be very difficult against Arsenal if we do not improve. We still have plenty of work to do, but we are all well aware of that.

"We have to be calmer, more organised and have more control. We have to improve in all those areas. We must make things easy for ourselves again.

"If we want to achieve anything this season, we will have to do much better than in our last two games. If not, it is going to be very tricky for us.

"But it says a lot that we are not satisfied despite the wins. That shows what this team is made of. We know what we have to do. But I would not mind if we play badly and still progress."

The first leg is scheduled for February 15 at the Allianz Arena, with the return at the Emirates Stadium taking place on March 7.