Article

Rhodes leaves Middlesbrough for Wednesday

1 February 2017 15:41

Jordan Rhodes has ended a frustrating spell at Middlesbrough by joining Sheffield Wednesday on a loan deal that will become permanent at the end of the season.

Rhodes joined Boro exactly a year ago but has found opportunities limited since the club's promotion to the Premier League, making just two starts in the top flight, and the signings of Rudy Gestede and Patrick Bamford made him surplus to requirements at the Riverside Stadium.

Wednesday faced an anxious wait to find out if the deal had been completed in time before Tuesday's transfer deadline, but the English Football League ratified the transfer on Wednesday.

Rhodes' father Andy is the current goalkeeping coach with Wednesday and the Scotland international expressed his delight at sealing the switch.

"I'm chuffed to bits, I really am. It's a club that I've held dear to my heart for a few years now, with my dad also being here," he told the club's official website.

"I've got very good memories of playing at Hillsborough and I've always said, wherever I've been at, Hillsborough is my favourite away ground and to have it as a home ground, I'm really looking forward to playing there."

Wednesday, who are seventh in the Championship, visit Wigan Athletic on Friday.

Facebook