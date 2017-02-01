Payet: I had unfinished business at Marseille

Dimitri Payet said he had unfinished business at Marseille after making his second debut for the French side on Tuesday.

Having only left for West Ham in 2015, Payet returned to Marseille in a £25million deal on Sunday and came off the bench in the 2-1 extra-time victory over Lyon in the Coupe de France.

Payet's exit did not go down well at West Ham after refusing to play for the Premier League club but it was a new chapter and all too familiar scene for the France international on Tuesday, with Marseille fans chanting his name before kick-off at Stade Velodrome.

"I found the Velodrome as I had left. What I felt coming back on the field? Chills, it was exceptional," Payet said.

"England is a foreign country for me. I had to adapt myself to England. When I say France I mean also Marseille because I had two amazing seasons here.

"I left knowing something was not done yet. I really wanted to come back and this project happened just at the right time. That's why it happened kind of fast."

Payet was named among the substitutes for the Coupe de France clash, with the 29-year-old having to wait until extra time to make his first appearance since his return.

Marseille boss Rudi Garcia turned to Payet in the 94th minute, as a replacement for Florian Thauvin.

"I felt that I was not fit yet. The coach and I spoke about it already. We need to take some time," he added.

"It's been almost a month I haven't played. I am very motivated however in order to come back at 100 per cent as soon as possible. Because playing in this stadium, that's something."