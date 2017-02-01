Manchester United 0 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men stutter to third successive draw

Manchester United failed to take advantage of the Premier League's top four all dropping points as they were held to an unimpressive 0-0 draw at home to Hull City on Wednesday.
Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool all failed to win in their respective league outings on Tuesday, but United wasted the opportunity to close in as they struggled to capitalise on their superiority against a Hull side who were ultimately grateful to goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.
It was a very one-sided encounter, particularly in the first half, with United in complete control for most of it and producing some tidy moves on occasion.
Their final pass was often found lacking, however, resulting in the hosts creating only one clear-cut chance before the break when Paul Pogba forced Jakupovic into action.
Even with the half-time introduction of Wayne Rooney things did not get much better from the home side, as they continued to dictate the tempo without beating Jakupovic - Marcus Rashford culpable after wasting a particularly good chance just before the hour-mark.
Jakupovic then saved Hull with a remarkable stop towards the end as Juan Mata looked destined to find the net, and the visitors even struck the post via Liverpool-owned Lazar Markovic late on before ultimately settling for a commendable point which hoisted them off the bottom of the table and consigned United to a third successive league draw.
2 - Man Utd have failed to beat 2 newly promoted clubs at home in a PL season for the 1st time since 1994-95 (Forest & Leicester). Struggle.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2017
After a disjointed opening, United began to exert control in the 15th minute – their purpose signified by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 25-yard drive which was tipped around the post by Jakupovic.
They then crafted another opportunity from the resulting corner, but Marcos Rojo headed over after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's delivery was brilliantly flicked back into the danger zone by Rashford.
United's dominance in possession showed no sign of letting up and Hull spent prolonged periods camped in their own area.
But the hosts did not create another chance until the 35th minute – Pogba teeing up Ibrahimovic on the edge of the area for what was ultimately a scuffed left-footed effort straight to Jakupovic.
The goalkeeper was given significantly more of a test just before the break, but again he denied United, as Pogba latched on to Ibrahimovic's clever backheel and saw his left-footed strike pushed away.
Jose Mourinho looked to add extra invention to United's attack by replacing Michael Carrick with Rooney at the start of the second period.
But it was Pogba who inspired their next chance 10 minutes later with a long ball over the Hull defence, picking out Rashford who could only scuff wide despite a marvellous first touch.
Rashford was involved again shortly after, heading Antonio Valencia's cross into the danger zone, only for Ibrahimovic to half-volley just wide from eight yards after Rooney completely missed the ball.
United should have gone in front 16 minutes from time, but again Jakupovic came to Hull's rescue, denying substitute Mata from point-blank range after Ibrahimovic headed a corner across the face of goal.
In the end it was Hull who went closest, as they caught United on the break and Markovic hit the post from the edge of the area, preventing an already frustrating outing being made worse for Mourinho.
Key Opta stats:
- Manchester United are on the current longest unbeaten run in the Premier League (14 games – W7 D7 L0).
- Hull City have picked up just two points in their 10 Premier League meetings with Manchester United (W0 D2 L8).
- Hull kept their first clean sheet at Old Trafford in all competitions since January 1952.
- The Red Devils have only lost once in their last 20 home Premier League games (W12 D7) – vs Man City in September 2016.
- Hull have won four points in three PL games under Marco Silva; one more than they managed in the previous nine under Mike Phelan.
|Watch angry Mourinho storm out of interview
|Monaco survive huge scare to win nine-goal Coupe de France thriller
|´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
|´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
|Simeone frustrated by Ateltico´s first-half surrender
|Time to retire robot dance - Crouch relieved to score 100th Premier League goal
|Life at Man City going great for Jesus
|Newcastle miss chance to go top, Leeds leave it late at Blackburn
|Suarez fires Barcelona warning despite first-leg win
|He is a fighter - Guardiola hails Jesus´ star turn
|Burkina Faso 1 Egypt 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Veteran El-Hadary the spot-kick king
|Manchester United 0 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men stutter to third successive draw
|Stoke City 1 Everton 1: Crouch reaches Premier League century in draw
|Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi and Suarez fire holders towards final
|Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Draxler´s dream start continues in easy cup win
|West Ham 0 Manchester City 4: Jesus stars as Guardiola´s men return to form
|Hernanes dropped from Juventus´ Champions League squad
|Crouch enters Premier League´s 100 club - and celebrates with the robot
|Zozulya leaves Rayo after fans call him Nazi
|Kane slams referee Lee Mason over ´dangerous´ Rodwell tackle
|Guardiola drops Bravo for West Ham clash
|Liverpool´s title hopes all but over, says Carragher
|Hazard names Man United as Chelsea´s main title rivals
|Brazil in ´sensational´ shape under Tite, says Costa
|Costa wants to emulate Ribery at Bayern Munich
|West Ham´s goal of the month was no contest – literally
|Cameroon v Ghana: Gyan wants an end to AFCON heartache
|Jesus does not care about strong defenders - Zabaleta
|Firmino banned from road after admitting drink-driving charge
|Adductor injury ends Bonaventura´s season
|Rhodes leaves Middlesbrough for Wednesday
|Hoeness unconcerned by Muller struggles
|Matic: Chelsea out to set record straight against Arsenal
|Anelka joins Roda JC in consultancy role
|Gabbiadini reveals Pelle´s role in Southampton switch
|Ivanovic ends nine-year Chelsea stay with Zenit switch
|Herrera admits Chelsea out of Manchester United´s reach
|Robben issues warning to Bayern as Arsenal tie looms
|All smiles for Gerrard as he begins new Liverpool role
|Dortmund laugh off Reus to Arsenal reports
|Kiyotake ends Sevilla nightmare with Cerezo return
|Premier League clubs record January profit despite continued big spending
|Klopp: I could never be friends with Diego Costa
|We are not completely stupid!: Wenger defends decision not to start Walcott
|Klopp plays down Mane knee injury
|Ronaldo hurt by Madrid boo-boys - Navas
|Mourinho missing Champions League as United boss reveals transfer plans
|Valencia sign Chile attacker Orellana
|Payet: I had unfinished business at Marseille
|Hogan makes Villa move
|Palace loan Liverpool outcast Sakho
|Drogba turns down Corinthians
|Hull complete Grosicki signing
|Transfer deadline day: Jese and Gabbiadini the headline movers
|Conte proud of Chelsea after Anfield draw
|Herrera to join Manchester City
|Chelsea draw shows we´re alive and kicking - Klopp
|Keeping Sigurdsson was crucial - Clement
|Middlesbrough capture Guedioura
|Bournemouth boss Howe bemoans difficult transfer window
|Payet makes Marseille return in extra-time win
|Inter in a good place despite Coppa Italia exit, says Icardi
|Heroic Watford stirred by FA Cup shock, says Mazzarri
|Krul makes AZ loan switch
|I´ve not even practiced free-kicks, admits David Luiz
|Ramsey calf strain adds to Wenger´s woes
|Handball to everyone watching on TV but not the ref - Ranieri unhappy with Mike Dean
|Frustrated Karanka concedes draw ´fair for everybody´
|Wijnaldum feels Liverpool deserved more against Chelsea
|N´Diaye swaps Villarreal for Hull
|N´Diaye swaps Villarreal for Hull
|Wague joins Leicester City on loan
|Derby move into play-off pack, Reading keep the pressure on
|Ajax sign Brazilian teenager Neres in €15m deal
|Ayew and Taylor trade places as Swansea and Villa do business
|Southampton sign Gabbiadini from Napoli
|Southampton sign Gabbiadini from Napoli
|Burnley 1 Leicester City 0: Super sub Vokes extends home winning streak
|Burkina Faso v Egypt: Undefeated records on the line in Libreville
|Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1: Klopp´s men make point but can´t dent Conte´s leaders
|Swansea City 2 Southampton 1: Sigurdsson the saviour as Swans make it two in a row
|Palace sign Milivojevic
|Inter 1 Lazio 2: Pioli dumped out by former club
|Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2: Dann and Benteke strike end Allardyce´s winless streak
|Arsenal 1 Watford 2: Hornets´ ex-Spurs contingent damage Gunners´ title bid
|Sunderland 0 Tottenham 0: Pochettino´s men fail to capitalise on superiority
|Middlesbrough 1 West Brom 1: Negredo earns point but winless run continues for Karanka´s men
|Alessandrini leaves Marseille for LA Galaxy
|Jese targeting Europe with Las Palmas
|I need to leave to reach a new level - Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exit
|Chicago´s Soldier Field to host 2017 MLS All-Star game
|Real Madrid scourge Shibasaki expecting success with Tenerife
|Transfer deadline day: Silva leaves Madrid, Ighalo embraces CSL adventure
|Lille respond to sexist banners with free entry for women
|Lille respond to sexist banners with free entry for women
|Ighalo leaves Watford for CSL´s Changchun Yatai
|Sutton sure of hosting Arsenal in FA Cup
|James, Pepe back in Real Madrid training
|Real Madrid´s Silva returns to Cruzeiro on long-term loan
|No problem between Simeone and Carrasco at Atletico
|Sirigu makes Osasuna loan switch
|Mason ´lucky to be alive´ after fracturing skull
|Augsburg bring in Lazio´s Leitner
|Balotelli can still become a great player - Tardelli
|Westwood seals Premier League return with Burnley move
|Bonucci mulled City, Barcelona switches before staying at Juventus
|Rose admits to Pochettino talks over transfer rumours
|Guardiola will get it right at Manchester City - Dante
|Ribery a Champions League doubt with hamstring injury
|Renato Sanches like Platini, says Ancelotti
|Italy great Tardelli: Arsenal would suit Allegri
|Emery not calling Jese a PSG failure
|Southampton bolster goalkeeping ranks with Hassen deal
|Inter sign Sainsbury from Jiangsu Suning
|Paredes ends Watford exile with Olympiacos switch
|Bailly ready for Manchester United comeback
|Luis Enrique: Barca can cope without Iniesta, Busquets
|Aguero available for City´s trip to West Ham
|Young staying at Manchester United, stresses Mourinho
|Luis Enrique predicts Champions League showdown with Atletico
|Matuidi has no regrets over failed Juventus move
|Transfer deadline day: Adebayor back in business, Ranocchia to the rescue
|Ranocchia answers Hull distress call
|Schmeichel claims City have ´no chance´ of top four
|Free agent Adebayor pens Basaksehir deal
|Bilic explains West Ham´s Hogan smackdown
|PSG send Jese on loan to Las Palmas
|Life goes on for West Ham after ´damage limitation´ Payet sale
|Rooney an all-time Manchester United great - Yorke
|El Ghazi leaves Ajax for Lille
|N´Zonzi signs Sevilla renewal to end Barcelona speculation
|Bayer Leverkusen complete Bailey deal
|Higuain: Juventus can take major step toward Scudetto against Inter
|Pato completes move to Tianjin Quanjian
|Draxler sure PSG move was the right one
|Klopp: Title chase not motivation for Liverpool
|Conte wants Chelsea to land ´hard hit´ to Liverpool chances
|Pochettino: Chelsea could become unstoppable
|Wenger pegs current Arsenal attack above the Invincibles
|Dybala´s Juventus contract announcement soon – Marotta
|Wolves secure club-record Costa signing, Akpom heads to Brighton