Krul makes AZ loan switch

1 February 2017 00:05

Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has joined AZ Alkmaar on loan until the end of the season after his stint at Ajax was cut short.

The Netherlands international missed a large part of the 2015-16 season through injury, slipping down the pecking order at St James' Park, and so made a temporary switch to Ajax at the start of this campaign in a bid to regain form and fitness.

However, having failed to feature for the club's first team, Krul has now left the Amsterdam Arena to join fellow Dutch side AZ - and the 28-year-old is hoping to impress in the coming months.

"AZ is a fantastic club," he told the club's website. "They compete for prizes in the league, the cup and in Europe, and  they are doing just fine.

"When they called, I could hardly say no. They have put so much confidence in me that I decided to come.

"I have been fit for a while, but have been unable to really show it yet. I hope to regain my former level."

Krul has made almost 200 appearances for Newcastle, having debuted as an 18-year-old in 2006.

Eredivisie table

# Team MP D P
1 Feyenoord 20 +42 51
2 Ajax 20 +28 46
3 PSV 20 +21 43
4 Heerenveen 20 +13 33
5 AZ 20 +7 32

