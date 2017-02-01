Gabbiadini reveals Pelle´s role in Southampton switch

Manolo Gabbiadini took advice from former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle before swapping Napoli for the Premier League on transfer deadline day.

The Italy striker signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary's Stadium after arriving for a reported club-record fee of £17million.

And Gabbiadini says conversations with international colleague Pelle, who left for China in July after two years at the club, played a significant part in his decision to join Southampton.

Explaining his reasons for choosing the Saints, the 25-year-old said: "The great determination that Southampton had to purchase me from day one, and all the things that Graziano Pelle, who was my former team-mate in the national team, told me about Southampton.

"I spoke a lot of times with him in the national team and he suggested to me that it was a place to absolutely come and he's happy for me now that I have made this decision."

Glad to be here, delighted to join @SouthamptonFC. I will give my best! Come on #SaintsFC! pic.twitter.com/MBXRmtEqTk — Manolo Gabbiadini (@Mgabbia23) January 31, 2017

Gabbiadini scored 25 goals in 79 appearances for Napoli.