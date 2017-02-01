Drogba turns down Corinthians

Veteran striker Didier Drogba remains a free agent after rejecting a move to Brazilian side Corinthians.

Without a club since ending his 18-month association with Montreal Impact in MLS, former Chelsea star Drogba had been expected to join Corinthians on a one-year contract.

Director of football Flavio Adauto said only Drogba's signature was missing, however, the 38-year-old announced on Tuesday that a move to Arena Corinthians was not right.

"There have been a lot of rumours linking me to a move to Corinthians but it was important for me to speak with Mr Roberto de Andrade the president of the team which I did," Drogba wrote via Twitter.

"I explained to him that whilst I am very honoured at their interest in me joining the club, it does not feel like the right move for me at this time.

"I would like to thank the club and all the Corinthians fans for the messages and wish you all every success for the new season."

Drogba - a two-time African Footballer of the Year - scored 23 goals in 41 competitive appearances for the Impact, having won four Premier League titles and the Champions League among other trophies with Chelsea.