Dortmund laugh off Reus to Arsenal reports

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has laughed off suggestions Marco Reus is set to leave for Arsenal at the end of the season.

Reports in Germany have suggested the Premier League outfit have lined up Reus as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez should the Chile international decide not to sign a contract renewal, with Arsenal said to be willing to pay up to €60 million for the Dortmund star.

Nevertheless, Zorc has made it clear there is no truth in the rumours, stressing the 27-year-old has never expressed a desire to leave.

"I will not waste my time with half-baked rumours," he told Bild.

"I do not know anything about it that Marco would like to leave us."

Reus joined Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012 and has since developed into a key figure at the Signal Iduna Park.

The forward has a contract with the club until June 2019.