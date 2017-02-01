Costa wants to emulate Ribery at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is aiming to emulate Franck Ribery during his time with the German champions.

Ribery signed a new contract with Carlo Ancelotti's side last November that will ensure he remains with the club into a second decade.

Costa, meanwhile, is midway through his second season at Bayern having signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 and is eager to match the Frenchman's impact.

"I am trying to do everything that Ribery did for Bayern because he is a guy I like so much," Costa said to Omnisport.

"He is my friend, who gives me lots of advice. We talk a lot and I think the exchanges between us are very good.

"I have been here for a year and a half now – I am very happy and well adapted.

"Munich is a great city and everybody is treating me very well. Of course it was Pep Guardiola who brought me here and gave me the confidence to play in the team but with Ancelotti I have found my place in the team too."

Costa is enjoying a Bundesliga title race that is seeing Bayern being pushed hard by promoted side RB Leipzig, who are just three points behind them at the top of the table.

His side are also turning their attention towards this month's crucial Champions League last-16 tie against Arsenal.

Costa added: "Leipzig have already shown that they are high level players, who have good focus and a desire to win.

"It has been interesting to see Leipzig get to play and impose their rhythm in that way and that makes the competition more interesting.

"Arsenal are a tough opponent. We hope to get as far as possible in the Champions League.

"Although we did not start 100 per cent perfect in Europe this season, step by step we are getting into the right rhythm. It will be an interesting game."