Liverpool scouts to thank for Salah capture, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has given Liverpool's scouts the credit for the signing of Mohamed Salah ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Salah has been a revelation for Klopp's side, scoring 19 goals in 25 matches in all competitions.
But the German insists Salah's signing for a club-record fee only came about because of the persistence of Liverpool's scouting staff.
"Our scouting department did a fantastic job around Mo. They just didn't get out of our ears about him," he said.
"It was 100 per cent, he is ready, he is ready. They did a great job, absolutely.
"There is only a short period of the season we have played so far, but already I have been asked if I am surprised by what he is doing.
"I could be surprised if I had thought about it because I didn't set out the number of goals I expected from him when we signed him.
"I didn't tell him that you have to do this. We knew what we were getting was a very offensive-minded midfielder who plays a lot of games as a striker, but also has the ability to make goals, to set up goals."
Klopp has - sometimes controversially - rotated his biggest stars this season, but admits it would be difficult to leave Salah out of his starting XI on current form.
"It is true he starts often. But it is difficult to think about leaving him out," he continued.
"He is always a naturally fit player. We talk a lot to the medical department and it is really rare that there are any issues with him.
"You don't hear that he's had a problem here or a problem there, that's a big thing. We and Mo have been lucky so far that there is nothing around him with injuries."
Discussing Chelsea's decision to allow Salah to leave for Roma in 2015, Klopp added: "He was a kid of 21 [at Chelsea]. We all need confidence.
"We all need this kind of help from outside, especially as a young player in a foreign, very strong, very demanding league.
"So at Chelsea, there is nobody to blame."
Liverpool visit Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.
