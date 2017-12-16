Running man De Bruyne makes it easier to manage City - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola lavished praise on Kevin De Bruyne's and says his incredible work off the ball as well as that on it makes it easier to manage Manchester City.

De Bruyne was in sensational form as City hammered Tottenham 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium to extend their winning Premier League run to 16 matches and stretch their lead at the top of the table to 14 points.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring with a 14th-minute header, while Raheem Sterling continued his impressive form in front of goal with two close-range finishes in the closing stages.

However, it was De Bruyne who bagged the all-important second for City in the 70th minute, his left-footed drive capping a fine personal performance that had his manager purring in his post-match interview.

WHAT - A - FEELING! My first goal this season & another important win in such a physical match! A very special day for me. @ManCity pic.twitter.com/TNEL1mScIs — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) December 16, 2017

"It was solid, good, against one team demanding to be intense without the ball," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"They have good quality, but we played really good to beat one of the strongest teams in the Premier League.

"We are such a humble team, as you can see in the performance today from Kevin de Bruyne. You cannot imagine how well he plays with the ball, but you also see how he runs.

"He gives us the chance to show others how one of the best players runs like a player in the Conference, and when this happens it's easier for the manager of the club."

Guardiola also spoke glowingly about Gundogan, with the midfielder slotting seamlessly into the team to make sure the absent David Silva was not missed.

The Germany international - who sat out the second half of last season after damaging cruciate ligaments in his right knee - lost his marker to head the hosts in front, stooping low to convert Leroy Sane's corner.

"He's a special guy in terms of having the ball, but he's also someone who arrives really well in the box, as he did for the goal today," Guardiola said of Gundogan.

"I'm so happy for him, because he made an outstanding performance."