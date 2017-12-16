Ronaldo? I was better, says Gremio coach Renato

Gremio coach Renato Gaucho still believes he was a better player than Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.
A 41-time Brazil international, Renato helped his nation win the 1989 Copa America, while most of his club career was spent in his homeland.
Renato won the 1983 Copa Libertadores with Gremio and enjoyed a brief stint with Italian giants Roma in the late 1980s, his only spell abroad.
The 55-year-old said earlier this year he was a better player than Ronaldo and, asked again as his team prepare to face the Portuguese star in the Club World Cup final, Renato stuck by his claims.
"I maintain that. That's why I admire Cristiano. He's a true champion. He is one of the greatest players in the world, with great qualities," Renato told a news conference.
"Every year he tries to break his own record. I really admire that in a player. He is also very generous off the pitch, which I admire a lot too.
"But it's very easy for those who didn't see me play to only praise Cristiano Ronaldo. I applaud him in every way.
"To know who played better, you would have to talk with a lot of people who also saw me play.
"So, my opinion remains the same. I admire him a lot, but that's my opinion. Everyone has their own opinion, I have mine too."
@Cristiano has...— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 15, 2017
scored against 61 (SIXTY-ONE!) teams during his time at #RealMadrid!
scored in the Spanish Super Cup, the Champions League, LaLiga and the Club World Cup this season!#RMCWC | #HalaMadridhttps://t.co/33HXRESVHP
Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or for a record-equalling fifth time earlier this month and is regarded as one of the greatest ever.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane disagreed with Renato.
"He was a little strong. He was a good player but I don't share that. Cristiano is a good player. He has shown it," he said.
"Well, that's what he said and we have to respect it."
|Guardiola addresses Mourinho´s tactical foul claims
|Call the doctor! Conte protests no malice in David Luiz absence
|Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolves 1: Brilliant Neves fires leaders seven clear
|Premier League title City´s to lose, but Sterling wary of United charge
|Barcelona´s Deulofeu a Clasico doubt after training injury
|Salah ´is a player I rate a lot´, says Zidane
|Allardyce lauds ´invaluable´ Rooney
|Ramos fit for Club World Cup final
|Lille sack Bielsa to end failed experiment
|Manchester United job like Real Madrid, says Mourinho
|Fernandinho is much better than I was, Guardiola claims
|That Harry Kane team? – I´m over Guardiola dig, says Pochettino
|Mourinho open to January moves as Griezmann rumours swirl
|Berizzo set for Sevilla return after cancer surgery
|Manchester City will not go unbeaten in Premier League - Guardiola
|Man City are the best – Pochettino braced for Spurs´ toughest test
|Conte hopeful over David Luiz´s ´serious´ knee injury
|Neymar not an injury risk after Brazil trip - Emery
|Bailly to miss three months due to ankle surgery
|Klopp defends Liverpool rotation policy
|Arsenal fan Prince Harry´s wedding day to clash with FA Cup final
|He´s one of the best – Simeone showers Oblak with praise
|Juventus won´t sell in-demand Pjaca, agent claims
|Bolasie in line for Everton return after long-term injury
|Maradona told Real Madrid to sign Mbappe
|Sydney FC 3 Melbourne City 1: Champions come from behind to go eight points clear
|Red-hot Salah wins Player of the Month
|Heynckes unaware of reported Sanches loan termination
|Maradona: I´d have won more Ballons d´Or than Ronaldo and Messi
|Wenger confirms Wilshere contract talks imminent
|We´ve never been approached by Man United – Wenger rejects Ozil reports
|Lewandowski demands focus ahead of Christmas
|Klopp right to rotate at Liverpool – Neville
|Donnarumma plays down Milan exit rumours
|Barkley could leave in January – Allardyce
|Pulisic voted youngest-ever male USA player of the year
|Griezmann will be allowed to leave – Simeone
|Guardiola appears to aim another dig at Mourinho
|Vardy relishing Fleetwood return
|Almiron blocked from becoming Las Palmas coach
|Ligue 1 adopts VAR from next season
|Calabria extends AC Milan contract
|Everton give new deals to Calvert-Lewin, Holgate & Kenny
|Under-fire Hughes promises results will come for Stoke
|Mourinho asked to explain pre-Manchester derby comments
|Stoger sets Dortmund end of year target
|Dyche: No swaggering from high-flying Burnley
|Watzke plays down Nagelsmann rumour as Dortmund plan for 2018
|Guardiola´s record runs with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona compared
|Benteke goal drought a concern for Hodgson
|City look frightening – Rose
|Kahn regrets rejecting Manchester United
|Bayern wrapping up Ribery for Christmas
|Wilshere no closer to signing fresh Arsenal contract
|Resurgent Rooney has Europe´s best shot-conversion record
|Pastore bullish over PSG chances against Madrid
|Independiente boss overjoyed by ´dream´ Copa Sudamericana success
|Silva is an animal - Guardiola
|Wenger not blaming Sanchez for Arsenal´s goal woes
|Mourinho can´t find room for misfiring Mkhitaryan
|Guardiola tells fans Man City won´t stop after record-breaking win
|Mirabelli: Donnarumma has to beg Milan if he wants to leave
|Bayern lacked verve, says Heynckes
|Di Maria wants more game time at PSG after goalscoring display
|Gattuso: Donnarumma shaken by abuse from AC Milan fans
|Pellegrino calls for Southampton reaction
|Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget
|Zidane will not request striker signing despite Benzema blanks
|Bournemouth excellent in Old Trafford loss – Howe
|Wilshere´s performance ´very positive´, says Wenger
|Pochettino challenges Spurs to keep top-four berth
|I´d be in Brazil if the title race was over – Mourinho