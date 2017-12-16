Pique: I understood why Neymar left Barca for PSG

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said he understood why Neymar decided to join Paris Saint-Germain, even though the move "hurt" the LaLiga giants.
Neymar, 25, made a surprise Barca exit in August, joining PSG in a world-record €222million move.
While the Brazil star has already impressed in France, Barca have been in form without him, unbeaten and leading LaLiga.
Pique said he could see why Neymar would make the decision to join PSG, even if it was a blow to Barca.
"You try to do the best for your club and you also create relationships and friendships – with Neymar my relationship is really strong," the Spain international told Telegraph Sport.
"Even though it really hurt the club when he left. As a friend I could understand his decision and why he wanted to go to Paris. I tried to be fair to him no matter what.
"As a Barcelona fan it hurts and I understand that maybe some Barcelona fans are disappointed about how he left."
Today's training session pic.twitter.com/6Rp34hbqcM— PSG English (@PSG_English) December 14, 2017
Pique believes part of Neymar's reason for leaving was his desire to claim the Ballon d'Or, the prize won by either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for the past 10 years.
"It is very difficult to find a player who stays at the same club for the whole of their career," he said.
"They need more motivation, they want to fight for new things. I know Neymar wanted the Ballon d'Or so I think it is fair he left for Paris where he will be the main star.
"If he does a good job in the Champions League and in France he has options to win the Ballon d'Or."
|Guardiola addresses Mourinho´s tactical foul claims
|Call the doctor! Conte protests no malice in David Luiz absence
|Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolves 1: Brilliant Neves fires leaders seven clear
|Premier League title City´s to lose, but Sterling wary of United charge
|Barcelona´s Deulofeu a Clasico doubt after training injury
|Salah ´is a player I rate a lot´, says Zidane
|Allardyce lauds ´invaluable´ Rooney
|Ramos fit for Club World Cup final
|Lille sack Bielsa to end failed experiment
|Manchester United job like Real Madrid, says Mourinho
|Fernandinho is much better than I was, Guardiola claims
|That Harry Kane team? – I´m over Guardiola dig, says Pochettino
|Mourinho open to January moves as Griezmann rumours swirl
|Berizzo set for Sevilla return after cancer surgery
|Manchester City will not go unbeaten in Premier League - Guardiola
|Man City are the best – Pochettino braced for Spurs´ toughest test
|Conte hopeful over David Luiz´s ´serious´ knee injury
|Neymar not an injury risk after Brazil trip - Emery
|Bailly to miss three months due to ankle surgery
|Klopp defends Liverpool rotation policy
|Arsenal fan Prince Harry´s wedding day to clash with FA Cup final
|He´s one of the best – Simeone showers Oblak with praise
|Juventus won´t sell in-demand Pjaca, agent claims
|Bolasie in line for Everton return after long-term injury
|Maradona told Real Madrid to sign Mbappe
|Sydney FC 3 Melbourne City 1: Champions come from behind to go eight points clear
|Red-hot Salah wins Player of the Month
|Heynckes unaware of reported Sanches loan termination
|Maradona: I´d have won more Ballons d´Or than Ronaldo and Messi
|Wenger confirms Wilshere contract talks imminent
|We´ve never been approached by Man United – Wenger rejects Ozil reports
|Lewandowski demands focus ahead of Christmas
|Klopp right to rotate at Liverpool – Neville
|Donnarumma plays down Milan exit rumours
|Barkley could leave in January – Allardyce
|Pulisic voted youngest-ever male USA player of the year
|Griezmann will be allowed to leave – Simeone
|Guardiola appears to aim another dig at Mourinho
|Vardy relishing Fleetwood return
|Almiron blocked from becoming Las Palmas coach
|Ligue 1 adopts VAR from next season
|Calabria extends AC Milan contract
|Everton give new deals to Calvert-Lewin, Holgate & Kenny
|Under-fire Hughes promises results will come for Stoke
|Mourinho asked to explain pre-Manchester derby comments
|Stoger sets Dortmund end of year target
|Dyche: No swaggering from high-flying Burnley
|Watzke plays down Nagelsmann rumour as Dortmund plan for 2018
|Guardiola´s record runs with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona compared
|Benteke goal drought a concern for Hodgson
|City look frightening – Rose
|Kahn regrets rejecting Manchester United
|Bayern wrapping up Ribery for Christmas
|Wilshere no closer to signing fresh Arsenal contract
|Resurgent Rooney has Europe´s best shot-conversion record
|Pastore bullish over PSG chances against Madrid
|Independiente boss overjoyed by ´dream´ Copa Sudamericana success
|Silva is an animal - Guardiola
|Wenger not blaming Sanchez for Arsenal´s goal woes
|Mourinho can´t find room for misfiring Mkhitaryan
|Guardiola tells fans Man City won´t stop after record-breaking win
|Mirabelli: Donnarumma has to beg Milan if he wants to leave
|Bayern lacked verve, says Heynckes
|Di Maria wants more game time at PSG after goalscoring display
|Gattuso: Donnarumma shaken by abuse from AC Milan fans
|Pellegrino calls for Southampton reaction
|Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget
|Zidane will not request striker signing despite Benzema blanks
|Bournemouth excellent in Old Trafford loss – Howe
|Wilshere´s performance ´very positive´, says Wenger
|Pochettino challenges Spurs to keep top-four berth
|I´d be in Brazil if the title race was over – Mourinho