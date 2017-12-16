Ninja Turtles invade pitch during PSG clash

Paris Saint-Germain were joined by a pair of uninvited guests as they celebrated their third goal in a 4-1 victory over Rennes on Saturday.
Two fans dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ran onto the pitch after Edinson Cavani fired PSG into a 3-1 lead at Roazhon Park.
Dani Alves joined in with the pair by motioning to pull a sword from his back, before Kylian Mbappe was hugged by one of the costumed intruders.
The bizarre episode is thought to relate to the 'Donatello' nickname that has been given to Mbappe by his team-mates, after the Ninja Turtle of the same name.
BUUUUUUUUT D'@ECavaniOfficial d'un lob magnifique !!! Les Tortues Ninja viennent fêter son 154e but avec Paris ! #SRFCPSG pic.twitter.com/atIzCNguFr— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) December 16, 2017
Mbappe scored PSG's second of the match and set up Neymar for both goals of the Brazilian's brace.
