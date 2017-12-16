Related

Napoli´s record goalscorers - how Marek Hamsik compares to Diego Maradona

16 December 2017 21:26

Marek Hamsik etched his name into Napoli's record books by moving level with the legendary Diego Maradona in the club's all-time record goalscorer list.

The attacking midfielder levelled the Argentina great's tally of 115 goals for the Partenopei, who moved top of Serie A after the Slovakian struck his landmark goal in a 3-1 win at Torino on Saturday.

The 30-year-old slotted a first-time strike into the top-right corner to end an agonising two-month wait to level Maradona's longstanding record.

But how do the pair compare? Let's take a look at the Opta numbers...

 

95 - Of Hamsik's haul, 95 of them have come in Serie A - compared to 81 for Maradona. No midfielders have scored as many league goals in Serie A since Hamsik's debut in the division.

29 - Maradona scored 29 of his Napoli goals in the Coppa Italia, helping the club to win the competition in the 1986-87 campaign.

5 - Hamsik has scored five times in the Champions League, three more than Maradona, while his nine Europa goals also eclipses Maradona's three in the tournament's predecessor, the UEFA Cup.

15 - The Slovakian has hit the net for Napoli 15 times from outside the penalty area. His 115 goals also include eight penalties and 15 headers.

80 - In addition to his 115 Napoli goals, Hamsik has also provided 80 assists for his team.

3,776 - Hamsik's first goal for Napoli was against Cesena in the Coppa Italia - 3,776 days prior to his record-equalling strike against Torino. Maradona's 115 goals came between 1984 and 1991.

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 17 +27 42
2 Internazionale 17 +21 40
3 Juventus 16 +27 38
4 Roma 15 +17 35
5 Lazio 15 +17 32

