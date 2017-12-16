Mutual trust at Man City is ´a dream´, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says it is "a dream" to have the trust of his Manchester City players after they won a 16th consecutive Premier League game.

City ruthlessly cast aside expected title rivals Tottenham in a 4-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with Raheem Sterling on the scoresheet twice after goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne.

And as Guardiola's side maintain a stunning title push, the manager pinpointed the mutual trust of his staff and his squad as the key to their continuing success.

"We believe that we must trust each other," Guardiola told a post-match news conference. "When [the players] give their opinion, I trust in them. When I give mine, they follow us.

"That is a dream for a manager.

"Winning titles is important, but what we believe is the most important thing is that - with what we believe is the best way to play - they don't have doubts.

"That is the best gift: when you believe the players follow you."

Big sign...@ManCity have now played the other 5 teams in the #PL top 6 last season, beating them all with an aggregate score of 15-3 pic.twitter.com/8gkJkUW0AE — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2017

Guardiola also spoke of his pride at the hard work behind City's winning streak as he matched his best tally of consecutive league victories at Barcelona and closed in on the 19-match run he achieved with Bayern Munich.

"I am proud; I don't want to be humble right now," he said. "I am proud of my staff. With three teams, they have been there.

"[The coaches] work a lot and the players know that. We are going to review the game and speak with the players to see how many good things we did and the mistakes we have done. We will work.

"[These streaks] have happened because I was with three amazing clubs: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and this one. All three clubs have supported me and provided me with outstanding players.

"Without good players and support from the club, it's impossible to achieve these type of things."