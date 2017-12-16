Related

Article

Mourinho: I don´t like a circus when you win

16 December 2017 13:21

Jose Mourinho appears to have renewed his criticism of Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, claiming he prefers to strike an emotional balance in both victory and defeat.

The Manchester United manager was reportedly furious at City's noisy celebrations in the wake of their 2-1 derby win at Old Trafford last weekend, prompting a confrontation between the players that remains under Football Association investigation.

United responded to that loss by battling to a 1-0 home victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

And Mourinho, speaking ahead of his team's away match at West Brom on Sunday, insisted the atmosphere at the club had cooled considerably soon after the post-match confrontation with their neighbours and rivals.

"The next day the place was normal — as I like it," he said. 

"I don't like a circus when you win and you're happy. I don't like a sad place when you lose. I like an emotional balance. Bournemouth was difficult and we coped. Back to normal."

Romelu Lukaku cut a restrained figure after he netted the only goal against the Cherries in the 25th minute.

Questioned about the striker's apparent lack of desire to celebrate, Mourinho replied: "I didn't either. I control my emotions. I'm not acting to the cameras or the fans."

Facebook