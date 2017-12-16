Hamsik matches Maradona´s all-time Napoli scoring record

Marek Hamsik has drawn level with Diego Maradona's all-time goalscoring record for Napoli.

The Slovakia star scored in the 30th minute of Saturday's Serie A clash against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico, placing a shot into the top-right corner.

Hamsik's strike put Napoli 3-0 up, with victory set to send Maurizio Sarri's side back above Inter into top spot.

He now has 115 goals in all competitions for Napoli, bringing him level with the Argentina great's club record, which has stood since 1991.

Club captain Hamsik joined Napoli from Brescia in 2007 and has won two Coppe Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana in his time at the San Paolo.

Maradona won two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia, the Supercoppa and the 1989 UEFA Cup during his seven years at the club, in which time he made 259 appearances.