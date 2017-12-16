Gattuso tries to shrug off Donnarumma, FFP controversies

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso wants to forget about controversies surrounding star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and the club's failure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
The teenager was reduced to tears in midweek as Milan fans unveiled a banner slamming him after reports emerged that Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola had demanded a contract extension signed in July be annulled due to the player being coerced into it.
While that issue overshadowed Wednesday's Coppa Italia win over Hellas Verona, the build-up to a trip to face the same side in Serie A on Sunday has seen UEFA confirm that it has turned down Milan's offer of a "voluntary agreement" to delay punishments under the FFP model.
Milan have won their last two games as Gattuso begins to get his feet under the table at San Siro and he tried to steer focus towards the pitch ahead of their trip to the Bentegodi.
"We need to relax and focus, without talking about Donnarumma or UEFA, because we are a competitive team fighting for something important," he told a news conference.
"Just technique and quality are not enough, you need those little things like the final sprint in the last minute or Suso tracking back to defend. We need determination and grit, as we can misplace a pass, but have to chase it back down straight away."
Milan are set to remain in a 4-3-3 system, with Gattuso having binned the back-three formations used by predecessor Vincenzo Montella.
The former Italy international backed Hakan Calhanoglu to adapt, despite the system robbing him of his favoured number 10 role, and suggested that Fabio Borini could become a key figure.
"Go back and watch him at Bayer Leverkusen, where he was a box-to-box midfielder," Gattuso said of Turkey international Calhanoglu. "He can do it all without problems thanks to his technique and stamina.
"Fabio Borini can also take on any role. If you tell him to be a goalkeeper, he'll pull on the gloves and step right between the posts, because he just doesn't give up. He puts passion and hunger into everything he does."
|Stuttgart 0 Bayern Munich 1: Ulreich denies former club with last-gasp penalty save
|Gattuso tries to shrug off Donnarumma, FFP controversies
|Inter 1 Udinese 3: Leaders leave door open for Napoli as unbeaten run ends
|Al Jazira 1 Pachuca 4: Jara & Sagal inspire Mexicans to Club World Cup third place
|Benteke winning over Palace fans after penalty nightmare - Hodgson
|Allegri defends ´extraordinary´ Dybala after Nedved criticism
|I didn´t owe Palace team-mates, Benteke claims
|I´ve never considered leaving PSG, insists Draxler
|Leicester City 0 Crystal Palace 3: Benteke, Eagles end drought
|AC Milan´s Fassone requests UEFA help over FFP
|AC Milan have ´no intention´ of selling Donnarumma
|A-League Review: Jets keep up pressure, Wanderers get rare win
|Schalke send Coke on loan to Levante
|Man Utd´s Matic refuses to concede in Premier League title race
|Mourinho: I don´t like a circus when you win
|Keita won´t arrive in January, says Klopp
|Bring on the noise! Pochettino´s Spurs want to ´kill´ Man City
|Beat Madrid and PSG can go all the way, Djorkaeff claims
|Icardi to Real Madrid? Nara will not say yes or no
|Ronaldo proud to compete with Messi
|Wenger struggling to solve Arsenal goal drought
|Pique wants to face Guardiola, City in Champions League final
|Tevez nearing Boca Juniors return
|Ronaldo? I was better, says Gremio coach Renato
|Pique: I understood why Neymar left Barca for PSG
|Klopp: We´re all fighting for second place
|Every player has a price – Mourinho hints at January exits
|Good question! Guardiola ducks Sanchez link and lauds Walker
|Guardiola addresses Mourinho´s tactical foul claims
|Call the doctor! Conte protests no malice in David Luiz absence
|Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolves 1: Brilliant Neves fires leaders seven clear
|Premier League title City´s to lose, but Sterling wary of United charge
|Barcelona´s Deulofeu a Clasico doubt after training injury
|Salah ´is a player I rate a lot´, says Zidane
|Allardyce lauds ´invaluable´ Rooney
|Ramos fit for Club World Cup final
|Lille sack Bielsa to end failed experiment
|Manchester United job like Real Madrid, says Mourinho
|Fernandinho is much better than I was, Guardiola claims
|That Harry Kane team? – I´m over Guardiola dig, says Pochettino
|Mourinho open to January moves as Griezmann rumours swirl
|Berizzo set for Sevilla return after cancer surgery
|Manchester City will not go unbeaten in Premier League - Guardiola
|Man City are the best – Pochettino braced for Spurs´ toughest test
|Conte hopeful over David Luiz´s ´serious´ knee injury
|Neymar not an injury risk after Brazil trip - Emery
|Bailly to miss three months due to ankle surgery
|Klopp defends Liverpool rotation policy
|Arsenal fan Prince Harry´s wedding day to clash with FA Cup final
|He´s one of the best – Simeone showers Oblak with praise
|Juventus won´t sell in-demand Pjaca, agent claims
|Bolasie in line for Everton return after long-term injury
|Maradona told Real Madrid to sign Mbappe
|Sydney FC 3 Melbourne City 1: Champions come from behind to go eight points clear
|Red-hot Salah wins Player of the Month
|Heynckes unaware of reported Sanches loan termination
|Maradona: I´d have won more Ballons d´Or than Ronaldo and Messi
|Wenger confirms Wilshere contract talks imminent
|We´ve never been approached by Man United – Wenger rejects Ozil reports
|Lewandowski demands focus ahead of Christmas
|Klopp right to rotate at Liverpool – Neville
|Donnarumma plays down Milan exit rumours
|Barkley could leave in January – Allardyce
|Pulisic voted youngest-ever male USA player of the year
|Griezmann will be allowed to leave – Simeone
|Guardiola appears to aim another dig at Mourinho
|Vardy relishing Fleetwood return
|Almiron blocked from becoming Las Palmas coach
|Ligue 1 adopts VAR from next season
|Calabria extends AC Milan contract
|Everton give new deals to Calvert-Lewin, Holgate & Kenny
|Under-fire Hughes promises results will come for Stoke
|Mourinho asked to explain pre-Manchester derby comments
|Stoger sets Dortmund end of year target
|Dyche: No swaggering from high-flying Burnley
|Watzke plays down Nagelsmann rumour as Dortmund plan for 2018
|Guardiola´s record runs with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona compared
|Benteke goal drought a concern for Hodgson
|City look frightening – Rose
|Kahn regrets rejecting Manchester United
|Bayern wrapping up Ribery for Christmas
|Wilshere no closer to signing fresh Arsenal contract
|Resurgent Rooney has Europe´s best shot-conversion record
|Pastore bullish over PSG chances against Madrid
|Independiente boss overjoyed by ´dream´ Copa Sudamericana success
|Silva is an animal - Guardiola
|Wenger not blaming Sanchez for Arsenal´s goal woes
|Mourinho can´t find room for misfiring Mkhitaryan
|Guardiola tells fans Man City won´t stop after record-breaking win
|Mirabelli: Donnarumma has to beg Milan if he wants to leave
|Bayern lacked verve, says Heynckes
|Di Maria wants more game time at PSG after goalscoring display
|Gattuso: Donnarumma shaken by abuse from AC Milan fans
|Pellegrino calls for Southampton reaction
|Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget
|Zidane will not request striker signing despite Benzema blanks
|Bournemouth excellent in Old Trafford loss – Howe
|Wilshere´s performance ´very positive´, says Wenger
|Pochettino challenges Spurs to keep top-four berth
|I´d be in Brazil if the title race was over – Mourinho