Every player has a price – Mourinho hints at January exits

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is willing to let unhappy players leave for the right price in January.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Luke Shaw are among the players linked with moves after struggling for game time this season.
Mourinho said offers would be considered for those who wanted to leave Old Trafford, but added the fee needed to be right.
"I think, for the right price. That's my approach as a manager, in cases where the club advises me," he said.
"Every player has a price.
"If a player is not happy, if a player brings with him the request with the number that we consider a good number for us, like it happened with Memphis [Depay] and Morgan [Schneiderlin], I would never say no."
Mourinho may seek reinforcements of his own, with defender Eric Bailly to miss up to three months due to ankle surgery.
Speaking to #MUTV, Jose Mourinho has provided an update on Eric Bailly’s injury: “He goes to surgery, the decision is made. I don’t say [he’s out] for the rest of the season but it’s for the next two or three months.” pic.twitter.com/bsNF33o9So— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 15, 2017
But the Portuguese tactician said he was unwilling to buy just for the sake of it in January.
"I don't like the January market just to buy," Mourinho said.
"But if you can buy one you would buy in June or July a few months before, then great."
United, who are second in the Premier League, visit West Brom Sunday.
