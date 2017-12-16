Bring on the noise! Pochettino´s Spurs want to ´kill´ Man City

Mauricio Pochettino has no problem with players loudly celebrating victories as his Tottenham team attempt to "kill" Manchester City.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho protested hotly at the noise coming from the away dressing room when Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders defeated their neighbours and rivals 2-1 at Old Trafford last weekend.
The objections of the Portuguese are believed to have prompted an angry confrontation between the two teams, which the Football Association is investigating.
Speaking ahead of Tottenham's match away to City on Saturday, Pochettino acknowledged the right of a winning side to enjoy their triumph.
"I am never going to complain if another team celebrate because sometimes it's good, when you lose, and you hear all that happens in another changing room, it's good to feel the pain," he said.
"With respect of course, because it's always about respect but sometimes it's good to listen. If we run more, and we play better and we care more... come on, maybe we need to translate that feeling to the opposite changing room.
"When we won our games, like [it] was in Huddersfield, or like [it] was in Wembley against Stoke, the players put [on] music and it's so loud... it's normal, if you lose the game, you are not going to put [on] music. But… [when] they are winning, winning, winning, it's normal they put music [on] in the changing room."
Coming pic.twitter.com/jFgtuLxhbX— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 15, 2017
Pochettino also readily agreed with suggestions that City have a distinct air of confidence about them this season, but that will not prevent the Argentine and his players from trying to halt the league leaders' record winning run.
"I agree with you in terms of the aura," he said.
"For us, we felt the same last season at White Hart Lane – that something special happened around the team. I think it was a player a week or two ago that said, 'Wow, I remember last season, we always start 1-0 up at White Hart Lane because something special was happening'.
"And for the opponent, it was tough to play against us. But now, of course, City are doing fantastic. But… we're going there to fight, to kill them and try to win."
