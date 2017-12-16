Al Jazira 1 Pachuca 4: Jara & Sagal inspire Mexicans to Club World Cup third place

Pachuca hammered Al Jazira 4-1 in the Club World Cup third-place play-off on Saturday, with Franco Jara and Angelo Sagal both getting a goal and an assist in Abu Dhabi.
The CONCACAF Champions League holders were the more impressive team as an attacking unit and, although Al Jazira put up a fight, Pachuca ultimately cruised to a deserved triumph.
For all the intricate football on display from Al Jazira, Pachuca looked the more threatening in the penalty area and they should have gone ahead early on, but Jonathan Urretaviscaya hit the post and Oscar Murillo inexplicably sent a diving header over the open goal on the rebound when it made more sense to use his foot.
The Mexicans were not to be denied in the 37th minute, though, as Jara fed Urretaviscaya and the Uruguay international finished coolly past Khaled Al-Senani with the outside of his right foot.
Al Jazira upped the ante after the break and deservedly levelled through Khalfan Mubarak, who smashed home from 10 yards after Mbark Boussoufa's effort was blocked on the line in the 57th minute.
But Pachuca soon restored their lead, as Jara met Sagal's low left-wing cross and swept past the helpless Al-Senani, before substitute Roberto de la Rosa added a third late on, striding through on goal and finishing with aplomb.
Sagal wrapped things up six minutes from time with a confident penalty after Erick Sanchez had been pushed over, giving Pachuca a commanding win over Al Jazira, who struggled after giving Real Madrid a scare in the semi-finals.
#ClubWC | FT— #ClubWC (@FIFAcom) December 16, 2017
@AlJazira_uae 1-4 @Tuzos
Three second-half goals see Pachuca cruise to a best-ever Club World Cup finish, earning them a bronze medal
https://t.co/KkILglXW7L pic.twitter.com/Jpg8V82aga
|Stuttgart 0 Bayern Munich 1: Ulreich denies former club with last-gasp penalty save
|Gattuso tries to shrug off Donnarumma, FFP controversies
|Inter 1 Udinese 3: Leaders leave door open for Napoli as unbeaten run ends
|Al Jazira 1 Pachuca 4: Jara & Sagal inspire Mexicans to Club World Cup third place
|Benteke winning over Palace fans after penalty nightmare - Hodgson
|Allegri defends ´extraordinary´ Dybala after Nedved criticism
|I didn´t owe Palace team-mates, Benteke claims
|I´ve never considered leaving PSG, insists Draxler
|Leicester City 0 Crystal Palace 3: Benteke, Eagles end drought
|AC Milan´s Fassone requests UEFA help over FFP
|AC Milan have ´no intention´ of selling Donnarumma
|A-League Review: Jets keep up pressure, Wanderers get rare win
|Schalke send Coke on loan to Levante
|Man Utd´s Matic refuses to concede in Premier League title race
|Mourinho: I don´t like a circus when you win
|Keita won´t arrive in January, says Klopp
|Bring on the noise! Pochettino´s Spurs want to ´kill´ Man City
|Beat Madrid and PSG can go all the way, Djorkaeff claims
|Icardi to Real Madrid? Nara will not say yes or no
|Ronaldo proud to compete with Messi
|Wenger struggling to solve Arsenal goal drought
|Pique wants to face Guardiola, City in Champions League final
|Tevez nearing Boca Juniors return
|Ronaldo? I was better, says Gremio coach Renato
|Pique: I understood why Neymar left Barca for PSG
|Klopp: We´re all fighting for second place
|Every player has a price – Mourinho hints at January exits
|Good question! Guardiola ducks Sanchez link and lauds Walker
|Guardiola addresses Mourinho´s tactical foul claims
|Call the doctor! Conte protests no malice in David Luiz absence
|Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolves 1: Brilliant Neves fires leaders seven clear
|Premier League title City´s to lose, but Sterling wary of United charge
|Barcelona´s Deulofeu a Clasico doubt after training injury
|Salah ´is a player I rate a lot´, says Zidane
|Allardyce lauds ´invaluable´ Rooney
|Ramos fit for Club World Cup final
|Lille sack Bielsa to end failed experiment
|Manchester United job like Real Madrid, says Mourinho
|Fernandinho is much better than I was, Guardiola claims
|That Harry Kane team? – I´m over Guardiola dig, says Pochettino
|Mourinho open to January moves as Griezmann rumours swirl
|Berizzo set for Sevilla return after cancer surgery
|Manchester City will not go unbeaten in Premier League - Guardiola
|Man City are the best – Pochettino braced for Spurs´ toughest test
|Conte hopeful over David Luiz´s ´serious´ knee injury
|Neymar not an injury risk after Brazil trip - Emery
|Bailly to miss three months due to ankle surgery
|Klopp defends Liverpool rotation policy
|Arsenal fan Prince Harry´s wedding day to clash with FA Cup final
|He´s one of the best – Simeone showers Oblak with praise
|Juventus won´t sell in-demand Pjaca, agent claims
|Bolasie in line for Everton return after long-term injury
|Maradona told Real Madrid to sign Mbappe
|Sydney FC 3 Melbourne City 1: Champions come from behind to go eight points clear
|Red-hot Salah wins Player of the Month
|Heynckes unaware of reported Sanches loan termination
|Maradona: I´d have won more Ballons d´Or than Ronaldo and Messi
|Wenger confirms Wilshere contract talks imminent
|We´ve never been approached by Man United – Wenger rejects Ozil reports
|Lewandowski demands focus ahead of Christmas
|Klopp right to rotate at Liverpool – Neville
|Donnarumma plays down Milan exit rumours
|Barkley could leave in January – Allardyce
|Pulisic voted youngest-ever male USA player of the year
|Griezmann will be allowed to leave – Simeone
|Guardiola appears to aim another dig at Mourinho
|Vardy relishing Fleetwood return
|Almiron blocked from becoming Las Palmas coach
|Ligue 1 adopts VAR from next season
|Calabria extends AC Milan contract
|Everton give new deals to Calvert-Lewin, Holgate & Kenny
|Under-fire Hughes promises results will come for Stoke
|Mourinho asked to explain pre-Manchester derby comments
|Stoger sets Dortmund end of year target
|Dyche: No swaggering from high-flying Burnley
|Watzke plays down Nagelsmann rumour as Dortmund plan for 2018
|Guardiola´s record runs with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona compared
|Benteke goal drought a concern for Hodgson
|City look frightening – Rose
|Kahn regrets rejecting Manchester United
|Bayern wrapping up Ribery for Christmas
|Wilshere no closer to signing fresh Arsenal contract
|Resurgent Rooney has Europe´s best shot-conversion record
|Pastore bullish over PSG chances against Madrid
|Independiente boss overjoyed by ´dream´ Copa Sudamericana success
|Silva is an animal - Guardiola
|Wenger not blaming Sanchez for Arsenal´s goal woes
|Mourinho can´t find room for misfiring Mkhitaryan
|Guardiola tells fans Man City won´t stop after record-breaking win
|Mirabelli: Donnarumma has to beg Milan if he wants to leave
|Bayern lacked verve, says Heynckes
|Di Maria wants more game time at PSG after goalscoring display
|Gattuso: Donnarumma shaken by abuse from AC Milan fans
|Pellegrino calls for Southampton reaction
|Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget
|Zidane will not request striker signing despite Benzema blanks
|Bournemouth excellent in Old Trafford loss – Howe
|Wilshere´s performance ´very positive´, says Wenger
|Pochettino challenges Spurs to keep top-four berth
|I´d be in Brazil if the title race was over – Mourinho