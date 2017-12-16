A-League Review: Jets keep up pressure, Wanderers get rare win

Newcastle Jets beat Adelaide United 2-1 on Saturday thanks a late Dimitri Petratos penalty, restoring the five-point deficit to A-League pacesetters Sydney FC.

Graham Arnold's men defeated Melbourne City 3-1 a day earlier to open up an eight-point gap at the top, but the Jets ensured they kept the pressure on, even if they rode their luck a little.

Andrew Nabbout eventually opened the scoring for Newcastle just after the break, turning and smashing home from inside the area, though George Blackwood levelled in the 67th minute with a close-range finish.

United's resistance ultimately came to nothing, however, as Petratos converted from 12 yards after Ryan Strain was penalised for handball.

FULL TIME | A late penalty gives us a win at the death #NEWvADL pic.twitter.com/EchWqhrUWx — NEWCASTLE JETS FC (@NewcastleJetsFC) December 16, 2017

Western Sydney Wanderers ended a run of eight league matches without a win with a 2-0 triumph at Central Coast Mariners thanks to Brendon Santalab and Alvaro Cejudo, with the hosts seeing Wout Brama and Jack McGing sent off following video reviews in the last half an hour.

And in the final match of the day, Perth Glory beat Wellington Phoenix 1-0 to move up to fifth.