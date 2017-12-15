A majestic goal from record signing Ruben Neves gave Wolves a deserved 1-0 win over 10-man Sheffield Wednesday and extended their advantage at the top of the Championship table to seven points.
Tipped for the top of European football after making his Porto breakthrough as a teenager, Neves served as a symbol of Wolves' pre-season intent and he showed his class at Hillsborough to keep their promotion push marching forward.
There were 34 minutes played of a largely uneventful game when Wednesday partially cleared a free-kick into Neves' path 25 yards from goal and he expertly steered his second in Wolves colours into the bottom right corner.
Wednesday pressed gamely after the interval but struggled to craft clear-cut chances and their hopes of a point effectively departed with Morgan Fox, the left-back who collected a second yellow card for tripping substitute Helder Costa five minutes from time.
That result means that, for the first time in our history, Wolves have won four consecutive away games with out conceding pic.twitter.com/q3bVA3nVoH— Wolves (@Wolves) December 15, 2017
Ivan Cavaleiro blasted narrowly wide as Wolves threatened a late second and the pressure now returns to a chasing pack headed by Cardiff City going into the weekend action.
It means seven wins in eight – including last Saturday's 0-0 draw with Sunderland – for their boss Nuno, whose compatriot and Wednesday counterpart Carlos Carvalhal looked on from the stands due to a touchline ban as his team made it six games without victory.
|Guardiola addresses Mourinho´s tactical foul claims
|Call the doctor! Conte protests no malice in David Luiz absence
|Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolves 1: Brilliant Neves fires leaders seven clear
|Premier League title City´s to lose, but Sterling wary of United charge
|Barcelona´s Deulofeu a Clasico doubt after training injury
|Salah ´is a player I rate a lot´, says Zidane
|Allardyce lauds ´invaluable´ Rooney
|Ramos fit for Club World Cup final
|Lille sack Bielsa to end failed experiment
|Manchester United job like Real Madrid, says Mourinho
|Fernandinho is much better than I was, Guardiola claims
|That Harry Kane team? – I´m over Guardiola dig, says Pochettino
|Mourinho open to January moves as Griezmann rumours swirl
|Berizzo set for Sevilla return after cancer surgery
|Manchester City will not go unbeaten in Premier League - Guardiola
|Man City are the best – Pochettino braced for Spurs´ toughest test
|Conte hopeful over David Luiz´s ´serious´ knee injury
|Neymar not an injury risk after Brazil trip - Emery
|Bailly to miss three months due to ankle surgery
|Klopp defends Liverpool rotation policy
|Arsenal fan Prince Harry´s wedding day to clash with FA Cup final
|He´s one of the best – Simeone showers Oblak with praise
|Juventus won´t sell in-demand Pjaca, agent claims
|Bolasie in line for Everton return after long-term injury
|Maradona told Real Madrid to sign Mbappe
|Sydney FC 3 Melbourne City 1: Champions come from behind to go eight points clear
|Red-hot Salah wins Player of the Month
|Heynckes unaware of reported Sanches loan termination
|Maradona: I´d have won more Ballons d´Or than Ronaldo and Messi
|Wenger confirms Wilshere contract talks imminent
|We´ve never been approached by Man United – Wenger rejects Ozil reports
|Lewandowski demands focus ahead of Christmas
|Klopp right to rotate at Liverpool – Neville
|Donnarumma plays down Milan exit rumours
|Barkley could leave in January – Allardyce
|Pulisic voted youngest-ever male USA player of the year
|Griezmann will be allowed to leave – Simeone
|Guardiola appears to aim another dig at Mourinho
|Vardy relishing Fleetwood return
|Almiron blocked from becoming Las Palmas coach
|Ligue 1 adopts VAR from next season
|Calabria extends AC Milan contract
|Everton give new deals to Calvert-Lewin, Holgate & Kenny
|Under-fire Hughes promises results will come for Stoke
|Mourinho asked to explain pre-Manchester derby comments
|Stoger sets Dortmund end of year target
|Dyche: No swaggering from high-flying Burnley
|Watzke plays down Nagelsmann rumour as Dortmund plan for 2018
|Guardiola´s record runs with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona compared
|Benteke goal drought a concern for Hodgson
|City look frightening – Rose
|Kahn regrets rejecting Manchester United
|Bayern wrapping up Ribery for Christmas
|Wilshere no closer to signing fresh Arsenal contract
|Resurgent Rooney has Europe´s best shot-conversion record
|Pastore bullish over PSG chances against Madrid
|Independiente boss overjoyed by ´dream´ Copa Sudamericana success
|Silva is an animal - Guardiola
|Wenger not blaming Sanchez for Arsenal´s goal woes
|Mourinho can´t find room for misfiring Mkhitaryan
|Guardiola tells fans Man City won´t stop after record-breaking win
|Mirabelli: Donnarumma has to beg Milan if he wants to leave
|Bayern lacked verve, says Heynckes
|Di Maria wants more game time at PSG after goalscoring display
|Gattuso: Donnarumma shaken by abuse from AC Milan fans
|Pellegrino calls for Southampton reaction
|Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget
|Zidane will not request striker signing despite Benzema blanks
|Bournemouth excellent in Old Trafford loss – Howe
|Wilshere´s performance ´very positive´, says Wenger
|Pochettino challenges Spurs to keep top-four berth
|I´d be in Brazil if the title race was over – Mourinho