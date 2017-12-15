Related

Article

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolves 1: Brilliant Neves fires leaders seven clear

15 December 2017 22:56

A majestic goal from record signing Ruben Neves gave Wolves a deserved 1-0 win over 10-man Sheffield Wednesday and extended their advantage at the top of the Championship table to seven points.

Tipped for the top of European football after making his Porto breakthrough as a teenager, Neves served as a symbol of Wolves' pre-season intent and he showed his class at Hillsborough to keep their promotion push marching forward.

There were 34 minutes played of a largely uneventful game when Wednesday partially cleared a free-kick into Neves' path 25 yards from goal and he expertly steered his second in Wolves colours into the bottom right corner.

Wednesday pressed gamely after the interval but struggled to craft clear-cut chances and their hopes of a point effectively departed with Morgan Fox, the left-back who collected a second yellow card for tripping substitute Helder Costa five minutes from time.

Ivan Cavaleiro blasted narrowly wide as Wolves threatened a late second and the pressure now returns to a chasing pack headed by Cardiff City going into the weekend action.

It means seven wins in eight – including last Saturday's 0-0 draw with Sunderland – for their boss Nuno, whose compatriot and Wednesday counterpart Carlos Carvalhal looked on from the stands due to a touchline ban as his team made it six games without victory.

Sponsored links

Saturday 16 December

00:48 Good question! Guardiola ducks Sanchez link and lauds Walker

Friday 15 December

23:30 Guardiola addresses Mourinho´s tactical foul claims
23:30 Call the doctor! Conte protests no malice in David Luiz absence
22:56 Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolves 1: Brilliant Neves fires leaders seven clear
20:51 Premier League title City´s to lose, but Sterling wary of United charge
19:41 Barcelona´s Deulofeu a Clasico doubt after training injury
18:57 Salah ´is a player I rate a lot´, says Zidane
18:46 Allardyce lauds ´invaluable´ Rooney
18:31 Ramos fit for Club World Cup final
18:26 Lille sack Bielsa to end failed experiment
17:40 Manchester United job like Real Madrid, says Mourinho
17:27 Fernandinho is much better than I was, Guardiola claims
17:17 That Harry Kane team? – I´m over Guardiola dig, says Pochettino
16:31 Mourinho open to January moves as Griezmann rumours swirl
16:28 Berizzo set for Sevilla return after cancer surgery
16:06 Manchester City will not go unbeaten in Premier League - Guardiola
15:51 Man City are the best – Pochettino braced for Spurs´ toughest test
15:34 Conte hopeful over David Luiz´s ´serious´ knee injury
15:16 Neymar not an injury risk after Brazil trip - Emery
14:57 Bailly to miss three months due to ankle surgery
14:49 Klopp defends Liverpool rotation policy
14:45 Arsenal fan Prince Harry´s wedding day to clash with FA Cup final
14:10 He´s one of the best – Simeone showers Oblak with praise
13:51 Juventus won´t sell in-demand Pjaca, agent claims
13:43 Bolasie in line for Everton return after long-term injury
13:19 Maradona told Real Madrid to sign Mbappe
12:57 Sydney FC 3 Melbourne City 1: Champions come from behind to go eight points clear
12:51 Red-hot Salah wins Player of the Month
12:33 Heynckes unaware of reported Sanches loan termination
12:28 Maradona: I´d have won more Ballons d´Or than Ronaldo and Messi
11:21 Wenger confirms Wilshere contract talks imminent
10:47 We´ve never been approached by Man United – Wenger rejects Ozil reports
09:25 Lewandowski demands focus ahead of Christmas
08:28 Klopp right to rotate at Liverpool – Neville
04:21 Donnarumma plays down Milan exit rumours
04:20 Barkley could leave in January – Allardyce
02:19 Pulisic voted youngest-ever male USA player of the year
02:10 Griezmann will be allowed to leave – Simeone
01:25 Guardiola appears to aim another dig at Mourinho

Thursday 14 December

23:32 Vardy relishing Fleetwood return
20:57 Almiron blocked from becoming Las Palmas coach
20:43 Ligue 1 adopts VAR from next season
20:16 Calabria extends AC Milan contract
19:25 Everton give new deals to Calvert-Lewin, Holgate & Kenny
18:49 Under-fire Hughes promises results will come for Stoke
18:47 Mourinho asked to explain pre-Manchester derby comments
18:26 Stoger sets Dortmund end of year target
18:12 Dyche: No swaggering from high-flying Burnley
17:44 Watzke plays down Nagelsmann rumour as Dortmund plan for 2018
17:37 Guardiola´s record runs with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona compared
16:52 Benteke goal drought a concern for Hodgson
16:27 City look frightening – Rose
16:23 Kahn regrets rejecting Manchester United
14:30 Bayern wrapping up Ribery for Christmas
14:12 Wilshere no closer to signing fresh Arsenal contract
13:59 Resurgent Rooney has Europe´s best shot-conversion record
12:58 Pastore bullish over PSG chances against Madrid
12:43 Independiente boss overjoyed by ´dream´ Copa Sudamericana success
11:59 Silva is an animal - Guardiola
10:28 Wenger not blaming Sanchez for Arsenal´s goal woes
09:30 Mourinho can´t find room for misfiring Mkhitaryan
05:01 Guardiola tells fans Man City won´t stop after record-breaking win
03:46 Mirabelli: Donnarumma has to beg Milan if he wants to leave
03:05 Bayern lacked verve, says Heynckes
02:32 Di Maria wants more game time at PSG after goalscoring display
00:39 Gattuso: Donnarumma shaken by abuse from AC Milan fans
00:39 Pellegrino calls for Southampton reaction
00:28 Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget
00:26 Zidane will not request striker signing despite Benzema blanks
00:19 Bournemouth excellent in Old Trafford loss – Howe
00:14 Wilshere´s performance ´very positive´, says Wenger
00:13 Pochettino challenges Spurs to keep top-four berth
00:03 I´d be in Brazil if the title race was over – Mourinho

Facebook