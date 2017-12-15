Red-hot Salah wins Player of the Month

Mohamed Salah's stunning form in November has earned the Liverpool star the Premier League's Player of the Month award.

The 25-year-old, who is the first Egyptian to claim the honour, scored seven goals in four top-flight matches last month.

His tally for the season is 19 in 24 matches across all competitions, with Salah topping the Premier League goalscoring charts on 13.

The former Roma winger has helped Jurgen Klopp's side to fifth in the table, with a last-16 Champions League showdown against Porto to come following a group phase in which the Reds scored 23 times.

Pep Guardiola took the Manager of the Month prize for the third time in a row, having stretched Manchester City's winning streak to a record 15 matches.

Meanwhile, the resurgent Wayne Rooney landed the Goal of the Month award for his audacious long-range lob for Everton against West Ham.

The retired England legend has nine league goals this campaign.