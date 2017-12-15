Article

Pulisic voted youngest-ever male USA player of the year

15 December 2017 02:19

Christian Pulisic was voted 2017 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year on Thursday, after receiving 94 per cent of the tabulated votes.

At 19 years old, Pulisic became the youngest player in the award's 34-year history to earn the honour, besting Landon Donovan's previous record (21 in 2003).

"It really is a big honour and I just want to thank everyone who voted for me to win U.S. Male Player of the Year," Pulisic said.

"It's something that I never could have imagined to be here in this position. I'm thankful for everyone who supported me and I'm excited for the future."

A wide range of groups voted on the award, including USA players that earned at least one cap in 2017.

Pulisic scored six goals with four assists in nine matches this year, dominating the team's offensive output.

Pulisic has also found success at club level, regularly starting for Borussia Dortmund.

