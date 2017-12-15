Neymar not an injury risk after Brazil trip - Emery

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery insists Neymar will not be at risk of injury in Saturday's trip to Rennes despite a hasty visit to Brazil during the week.
Neymar flew back into the French capital on Wednesday after skipping the Coupe de la Ligue win at Strasbourg to return home for personal reasons.
The star attacker is expected to join fit-again Thiago Motta and defenders Layvin Kurzawa and Thiago Silva in boosting the leaders' squad for the weekend.
And Emery dismissed concerns over Neymar's busy schedule.
"He is used to traveling a lot and far. This is also the case when he is with the national team and when he returns he is well," Emery told reporters at his pre-match media conference.
"He maintained his physical level and on Thursday he was good at training.
"There is no additional risk of injury."
Experienced midfielder Motta has been sidelined by a knee complaint for almost two months, but is ready to make a timely return in the context of Adrien Rabiot's hamstring problem.
Emery is looking forward to welcoming back the 35-year-old.
"Thiago Motta is an important player. He must be ready to play and forget his injury," he said.
"We will manage his playing time well for him. With the [injury] for Adrien, we need him.
"When we play every three days, the training is very important. I will make a decision tomorrow. I think he is ready to play."
