Mourinho open to January moves as Griezmann rumours swirl

Jose Mourinho has not ruled out January transfer activity at Manchester United but refused to be drawn on the prospect of making a move for Antoine Griezmann.
United were heavily linked with Griezmann during the last transfer window, with the 26-year-old hinting he would welcome the switch before committing to Atletico Madrid for the current campaign.
Speaking to L'Equipe, Atleti head coach Diego Simeone said it was natural his star forward would be allowed to move on, citing how Diego Costa and Arda Turan had similarly left the capital club for Chelsea and Barcelona.
Costa is now back at Atleti and ready to form a mouth-watering strike partnership with Griezmann from next month and Mourinho declined to comment on the prospect of formalising United's interest in the latter when asked directly about the France forward before Sunday's trip to West Brom.
"I don't speak about players," he said. "Especially players who belong to other clubs. There is no sense of me speaking about players."
Nevertheless, in Griezmann and Mesut Ozil – the Arsenal playmaker whose contract expires at the end of this season – United find themselves linked to players whose futures appear particularly poised.
"I'm not a big defender of the January market but there are players and situations that sometimes you have the chance to do [something] and you shouldn't lose that chance," Mourinho said.
