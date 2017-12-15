Related

Article

Maradona: I´d have won more Ballons d´Or than Ronaldo and Messi

15 December 2017 12:28

Diego Maradona has laughed off Cristiano Ronaldo's claim of being the greatest footballer ever and believes he would have won more Ballons d'Or than the Portugal star.

Ronaldo collected Europe's most coveted individual honour for a fifth time earlier this month, equalling Lionel Messi's record.

The pair are both two clear of Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten, having shared the award between them since 2008.

But with non-Europeans only becoming eligible in 1995, Maradona poked fun at Ronaldo's assertion of being the best player in history.

"Tell him to stop taking the p***," Maradona joked to Spanish publication AS.

"I would have more than Cristiano and Messi.

"It is very difficult to give just one Ballon d'Or to a player. Because giving one to Cristiano and to Messi… it is boring now."

