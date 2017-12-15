Manchester City will not go unbeaten in Premier League - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists his team's stunning start to the Premier League campaign is an exception to the norm and cannot be sustained.

Guardiola's side set a new English league record of 15 consecutive victories in Wednesday's 4-0 win at Swansea City, a result that left them 11 points clear of second-place Manchester United.

It was the latest in a string of achievements already racked up by Guardiola's side, with a visit from Tottenham on Saturday their next obstacle to remaining unbeaten in the league.

But the City boss is adamant they will not be able to match Arsenal's famous 'Invincibles' of 2003-04.

"That is not going to happen," Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference.

"That belongs to Arsene Wenger and his amazing Arsenal in 2004. We are going to lose games.

"Today is completely different with the intensity and a lot of games. Now, [our run] is an exception. It is not normal what we have done.

"We are so happy and we are going to fight to maintain it as long as possible. But people, teams lose games and that is going to happen."





Meanwhile, Guardiola revealed captain Vincent Kompany was unlikely to be fit to face Spurs at Etihad Stadium.

The defender is closing in on a return after missing the Huddersfield clash, but is likely to be handled with caution.

"He is much better. It is a little, little problem," Guardiola said.

"I do not know if tomorrow he will be fit but hopefully in the next days, in the next fixtures, he will be ready."