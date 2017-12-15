Lewandowski demands focus ahead of Christmas

Robert Lewandowski has demanded that Bayern Munich do not lose their focus as they prepare for their final two matches before the winter break.

Jupp Heynckes's side beat Cologne 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to Lewandowski's 60th-minute goal to go nine points clear in the Bundesliga.

Their final league game of 2017 on Saturday sees them travel to Stuttgart, before Bayern close out the year against Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal four days later.

And Lewandowski has demanded that Bayern keep their eye on the prize in the coming week.

"You cannot think about Christmas yet," Lewandowski is quoted as saying by Sport Bild.

"We have to be careful about the final [match of the year] against Dortmund. We know that we have played and lost twice here [in Munich] in the cup against Dortmund in recent years.

"We've already beaten [RB] Leipzig in the cup, and now comes Dortmund, so the two best opponents in Germany. We have to stay focused and physically give everything we have."