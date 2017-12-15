Related

Article

Juventus won´t sell in-demand Pjaca, agent claims

15 December 2017 13:51

Juventus will not consider accepting the offers they have received for versatile winger Marko Pjaca, according to his agent Marko Naletilic.

Pjaca, who is yet to make a senior competitive appearance this term, is nearing full fitness after suffering an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in March.

The 22-year-old signed from Dinamo Zagreb at the beginning of last season and Naletilic claims enquiries have been made from across Europe.

However, the Bianconeri are apparently not prepared to discuss a move for the attacker.

"They have called me from England, Germany, Italy and France," Naletilic told Tuttosport.

"Juventus will not even listen to offers though. [Massimiliano] Allegri has always had important words for Pjaca and that will be another motivation.

"Marko tells me he is feeling good and he is ready to make his return for a few minutes, starting from the bench."

Pjaca earned three Serie A starts for Juve in 2016-17, scoring his first goal for the club in a Champions League win over Porto in February.

Sponsored links

Friday 15 December

16:31 Mourinho open to January moves as Griezmann rumours swirl
16:28 Berizzo set for Sevilla return after cancer surgery
16:06 Manchester City will not go unbeaten in Premier League - Guardiola
15:51 Man City are the best – Pochettino braced for Spurs´ toughest test
15:34 Conte hopeful over David Luiz´s ´serious´ knee injury
15:16 Neymar not an injury risk after Brazil trip - Emery
14:57 Bailly to miss three months due to ankle surgery
14:49 Klopp defends Liverpool rotation policy
14:45 Arsenal fan Prince Harry´s wedding day to clash with FA Cup final
14:10 He´s one of the best – Simeone showers Oblak with praise
13:51 Juventus won´t sell in-demand Pjaca, agent claims
13:43 Bolasie in line for Everton return after long-term injury
13:19 Maradona told Real Madrid to sign Mbappe
12:57 Sydney FC 3 Melbourne City 1: Champions come from behind to go eight points clear
12:51 Red-hot Salah wins Player of the Month
12:33 Heynckes unaware of reported Sanches loan termination
12:28 Maradona: I´d have won more Ballons d´Or than Ronaldo and Messi
11:21 Wenger confirms Wilshere contract talks imminent
10:47 We´ve never been approached by Man United – Wenger rejects Ozil reports
09:25 Lewandowski demands focus ahead of Christmas
08:28 Klopp right to rotate at Liverpool – Neville
04:21 Donnarumma plays down Milan exit rumours
04:20 Barkley could leave in January – Allardyce
02:19 Pulisic voted youngest-ever male USA player of the year
02:10 Griezmann will be allowed to leave – Simeone
01:25 Guardiola appears to aim another dig at Mourinho

Thursday 14 December

23:32 Vardy relishing Fleetwood return
20:57 Almiron blocked from becoming Las Palmas coach
20:43 Ligue 1 adopts VAR from next season
20:16 Calabria extends AC Milan contract
19:25 Everton give new deals to Calvert-Lewin, Holgate & Kenny
18:49 Under-fire Hughes promises results will come for Stoke
18:47 Mourinho asked to explain pre-Manchester derby comments
18:26 Stoger sets Dortmund end of year target
18:12 Dyche: No swaggering from high-flying Burnley
17:44 Watzke plays down Nagelsmann rumour as Dortmund plan for 2018
17:37 Guardiola´s record runs with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona compared
16:52 Benteke goal drought a concern for Hodgson
16:27 City look frightening – Rose
16:23 Kahn regrets rejecting Manchester United
14:30 Bayern wrapping up Ribery for Christmas
14:12 Wilshere no closer to signing fresh Arsenal contract
13:59 Resurgent Rooney has Europe´s best shot-conversion record
12:58 Pastore bullish over PSG chances against Madrid
12:43 Independiente boss overjoyed by ´dream´ Copa Sudamericana success
11:59 Silva is an animal - Guardiola
10:28 Wenger not blaming Sanchez for Arsenal´s goal woes
09:30 Mourinho can´t find room for misfiring Mkhitaryan
05:01 Guardiola tells fans Man City won´t stop after record-breaking win
03:46 Mirabelli: Donnarumma has to beg Milan if he wants to leave
03:05 Bayern lacked verve, says Heynckes
02:32 Di Maria wants more game time at PSG after goalscoring display
00:39 Gattuso: Donnarumma shaken by abuse from AC Milan fans
00:39 Pellegrino calls for Southampton reaction
00:28 Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget
00:26 Zidane will not request striker signing despite Benzema blanks
00:19 Bournemouth excellent in Old Trafford loss – Howe
00:14 Wilshere´s performance ´very positive´, says Wenger
00:13 Pochettino challenges Spurs to keep top-four berth
00:03 I´d be in Brazil if the title race was over – Mourinho

Wednesday 13 December

23:50 It was hard to watch - Clement wowed by City´s dominance of Swansea
23:48 Bailly may require surgery on ´serious´ ankle injury
23:37 Klopp uncertain on Solanke´s disallowed goal
23:32 Guardiola sure record-breaking City won´t get complacent
23:30 Puel focuses on Leicester win, not Southampton revenge
23:07 Strasbourg 2 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Revenge is sweet for Emery´s men
22:59 Tottenham 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Aurier scores a fluke as Spurs go fourth
22:57 West Ham 0 Arsenal 0: Wasteful Gunners drop points for third game in a row
22:56 Liverpool 0 West Brom 0: More frustration for Klopp as hosts draw again
22:54 Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 0: Lukaku eases scoring concerns after derby day woes
22:44 AC Milan 3 Verona 0: Bonaventura shines as Gattuso´s side march on
22:42 Newcastle United 0 Everton 1: Rooney haunts Magpies again
22:42 Manchester City set new Premier League winning streak
22:40 Swansea City 0 Manchester City 4: Silva sparkles as Guardiola´s record-breakers march on
22:36 Southampton 1 Leicester City 4: Puel serves up Saints revenge
22:28 Bayern Munich 1 Cologne 0: Lewandowski opens nine-point gap in Bundesliga
21:13 Mourinho slams Manchester derby penalty decision in programme notes
21:03 This is my last season at Monaco – Fabinho
20:57 Bale: Football would be better without VAR
20:47 Thought Mayweather v McGregor was 2017´s biggest sporting event? Think again!
20:27 Manchester United´s Gomes pens professional contract
19:54 Al Jazira 1 Real Madrid 2: Bale spares Spanish blushes at Club World Cup
19:53 Ronaldo takes goalscoring record from Messi
18:52 Al Jazira stun Real Madrid to take half-time lead in Club World Cup
18:40 Neymar returns to PSG after break
17:50 Iniesta would welcome Barca pursuit of Coutinho
17:24 FA extends deadline for Manchester clubs to respond over alleged derby fracas
16:09 Dybala clever enough to listen to Nedved - Buffon
13:41 Willian not ready to walk out on Chelsea
13:07 Arsenal striker Lacazette not counting on title miracle
12:27 World Cup glory worth €350,000 to Germany stars
11:36 I live day by day - Buffon ponders Euro 2020
10:53 West Ham eyeing Wilshere swoop in January
09:54 Klopp reveals hamstring scare for Liverpool star Salah
07:08 FFA refuses to speculate on Scolari amid Socceroos interest
06:23 Ronaldo hoping to play with Benzema and Bale again
03:48 Mourinho takes aim at reporters as Man United boss leaves news conference
02:24 ´Bull****´ to suggest Chelsea can catch Man City – Conte
02:08 Pordenone would´ve deserved Coppa Italia progression, admits Spalletti
00:36 Man City haven´t won anything yet – Gundogan
00:23 Willian: Chelsea will keep fighting for Premier League title
00:17 Burnley aren´t the real deal – Dyche
00:11 Stoger wants to bring best out of BVB after breakthrough victory
00:10 Conte praises contribution of Hazard, Willian and Pedro
00:03 Inter 0 Pordenone 0 (AET, 5-4 on penalties): Nagatomo spares Serie A leaders´ blushes

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Internazionale 16 +23 40
2 Napoli 16 +25 39
3 Juventus 16 +27 38
4 Roma 15 +17 35
5 Lazio 15 +17 32

Facebook