Juventus will not consider accepting the offers they have received for versatile winger Marko Pjaca, according to his agent Marko Naletilic.
Pjaca, who is yet to make a senior competitive appearance this term, is nearing full fitness after suffering an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in March.
The 22-year-old signed from Dinamo Zagreb at the beginning of last season and Naletilic claims enquiries have been made from across Europe.
However, the Bianconeri are apparently not prepared to discuss a move for the attacker.
"They have called me from England, Germany, Italy and France," Naletilic told Tuttosport.
"Juventus will not even listen to offers though. [Massimiliano] Allegri has always had important words for Pjaca and that will be another motivation.
"Marko tells me he is feeling good and he is ready to make his return for a few minutes, starting from the bench."
Pjaca earned three Serie A starts for Juve in 2016-17, scoring his first goal for the club in a Champions League win over Porto in February.
@marko_pjaca20 pic.twitter.com/j3vIXJeTM7— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 14, 2017
|Mourinho open to January moves as Griezmann rumours swirl
|Berizzo set for Sevilla return after cancer surgery
|Manchester City will not go unbeaten in Premier League - Guardiola
|Man City are the best – Pochettino braced for Spurs´ toughest test
|Conte hopeful over David Luiz´s ´serious´ knee injury
|Neymar not an injury risk after Brazil trip - Emery
|Bailly to miss three months due to ankle surgery
|Klopp defends Liverpool rotation policy
|Arsenal fan Prince Harry´s wedding day to clash with FA Cup final
|He´s one of the best – Simeone showers Oblak with praise
|Juventus won´t sell in-demand Pjaca, agent claims
|Bolasie in line for Everton return after long-term injury
|Maradona told Real Madrid to sign Mbappe
|Sydney FC 3 Melbourne City 1: Champions come from behind to go eight points clear
|Red-hot Salah wins Player of the Month
|Heynckes unaware of reported Sanches loan termination
|Maradona: I´d have won more Ballons d´Or than Ronaldo and Messi
|Wenger confirms Wilshere contract talks imminent
|We´ve never been approached by Man United – Wenger rejects Ozil reports
|Lewandowski demands focus ahead of Christmas
|Klopp right to rotate at Liverpool – Neville
|Donnarumma plays down Milan exit rumours
|Barkley could leave in January – Allardyce
|Pulisic voted youngest-ever male USA player of the year
|Griezmann will be allowed to leave – Simeone
|Guardiola appears to aim another dig at Mourinho
|Vardy relishing Fleetwood return
|Almiron blocked from becoming Las Palmas coach
|Ligue 1 adopts VAR from next season
|Calabria extends AC Milan contract
|Everton give new deals to Calvert-Lewin, Holgate & Kenny
|Under-fire Hughes promises results will come for Stoke
|Mourinho asked to explain pre-Manchester derby comments
|Stoger sets Dortmund end of year target
|Dyche: No swaggering from high-flying Burnley
|Watzke plays down Nagelsmann rumour as Dortmund plan for 2018
|Guardiola´s record runs with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona compared
|Benteke goal drought a concern for Hodgson
|City look frightening – Rose
|Kahn regrets rejecting Manchester United
|Bayern wrapping up Ribery for Christmas
|Wilshere no closer to signing fresh Arsenal contract
|Resurgent Rooney has Europe´s best shot-conversion record
|Pastore bullish over PSG chances against Madrid
|Independiente boss overjoyed by ´dream´ Copa Sudamericana success
|Silva is an animal - Guardiola
|Wenger not blaming Sanchez for Arsenal´s goal woes
|Mourinho can´t find room for misfiring Mkhitaryan
|Guardiola tells fans Man City won´t stop after record-breaking win
|Mirabelli: Donnarumma has to beg Milan if he wants to leave
|Bayern lacked verve, says Heynckes
|Di Maria wants more game time at PSG after goalscoring display
|Gattuso: Donnarumma shaken by abuse from AC Milan fans
|Pellegrino calls for Southampton reaction
|Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget
|Zidane will not request striker signing despite Benzema blanks
|Bournemouth excellent in Old Trafford loss – Howe
|Wilshere´s performance ´very positive´, says Wenger
|Pochettino challenges Spurs to keep top-four berth
|I´d be in Brazil if the title race was over – Mourinho
|It was hard to watch - Clement wowed by City´s dominance of Swansea
|Bailly may require surgery on ´serious´ ankle injury
|Klopp uncertain on Solanke´s disallowed goal
|Guardiola sure record-breaking City won´t get complacent
|Puel focuses on Leicester win, not Southampton revenge
|Strasbourg 2 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Revenge is sweet for Emery´s men
|Tottenham 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Aurier scores a fluke as Spurs go fourth
|West Ham 0 Arsenal 0: Wasteful Gunners drop points for third game in a row
|Liverpool 0 West Brom 0: More frustration for Klopp as hosts draw again
|Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 0: Lukaku eases scoring concerns after derby day woes
|AC Milan 3 Verona 0: Bonaventura shines as Gattuso´s side march on
|Newcastle United 0 Everton 1: Rooney haunts Magpies again
|Manchester City set new Premier League winning streak
|Swansea City 0 Manchester City 4: Silva sparkles as Guardiola´s record-breakers march on
|Southampton 1 Leicester City 4: Puel serves up Saints revenge
|Bayern Munich 1 Cologne 0: Lewandowski opens nine-point gap in Bundesliga
|Mourinho slams Manchester derby penalty decision in programme notes
|This is my last season at Monaco – Fabinho
|Bale: Football would be better without VAR
|Thought Mayweather v McGregor was 2017´s biggest sporting event? Think again!
|Manchester United´s Gomes pens professional contract
|Al Jazira 1 Real Madrid 2: Bale spares Spanish blushes at Club World Cup
|Ronaldo takes goalscoring record from Messi
|Al Jazira stun Real Madrid to take half-time lead in Club World Cup
|Neymar returns to PSG after break
|Iniesta would welcome Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|FA extends deadline for Manchester clubs to respond over alleged derby fracas
|Dybala clever enough to listen to Nedved - Buffon
|Willian not ready to walk out on Chelsea
|Arsenal striker Lacazette not counting on title miracle
|World Cup glory worth €350,000 to Germany stars
|I live day by day - Buffon ponders Euro 2020
|West Ham eyeing Wilshere swoop in January
|Klopp reveals hamstring scare for Liverpool star Salah
|FFA refuses to speculate on Scolari amid Socceroos interest
|Ronaldo hoping to play with Benzema and Bale again
|Mourinho takes aim at reporters as Man United boss leaves news conference
|´Bull****´ to suggest Chelsea can catch Man City – Conte
|Pordenone would´ve deserved Coppa Italia progression, admits Spalletti
|Man City haven´t won anything yet – Gundogan
|Willian: Chelsea will keep fighting for Premier League title
|Burnley aren´t the real deal – Dyche
|Stoger wants to bring best out of BVB after breakthrough victory
|Conte praises contribution of Hazard, Willian and Pedro
|Inter 0 Pordenone 0 (AET, 5-4 on penalties): Nagatomo spares Serie A leaders´ blushes