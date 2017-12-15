Donnarumma plays down Milan exit rumours

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma moved to clarify suggestions he wanted his contract renewal annulled, playing down claims he was pressured.
After a drawn-out saga, Donnarumma, 18, signed a new deal with Milan in July, committing until 2021.
However, reports in Italy suggested Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola had told the San Siro club the shot-stopper felt pressured into agreeing the extension and wants the contract to be cancelled – making him a free agent at the end of the season – with Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs reportedly interested.
Donnarumma was in tears prior to kick-off in Milan's 3-0 Coppa Italia victory over Verona as he was abused by fans.
The goalkeeper dismissed reports he was pressured, with his focus on his performances.
"It was a bad evening, one I did not expect," Donnarumma wrote on Instagram.
"I have never said or written that I suffered moral violence when I signed the contract.
"Despite everything I look forward with my head focused on the next game. Forza Milan!"
Milan are seventh in the Serie A, 11 points behind fourth-placed Roma.
